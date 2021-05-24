newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mason, MI

Mason students create interactive trail for preschoolers

By Lauren Shields
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jo5p0_0a92W4SP00

Mason High School family and consumer sciences students created a storybook walk at the Hayhoe Riverwalk on Wednesday.

Deb Schafer has been teaching child development for 25 years, and this is the first time she and her class have done an interactive storybook trail.

Lauren Shields 2021

"We were looking for something to engage with preschoolers when we couldn’t bring the preschoolers into our classroom,” Schafer explained.

The Mason High School child development classes normally run a laboratory preschool, but couldn't bring preschoolers in this year due to COVID.

The Mason High School child development classes normally run a laboratory preschool, but couldn't bring preschoolers in this year due to COVID.

"So, we found a way to try to interact with children but at a distance," Schafer said. "We made signs that have things for young children to read, and some of them actually target developmental milestones of preschool and early elementary age children. And then to spark the imagination, we also have little fairy doors at the base of some trees because we know at this age they blur fantasy and reality so finding something like that and imagining there are fairies living in the woods can be really exciting to little kids.”

There are 24 fairy doors and six action signs throughout the trail, starting at the Howell Road entrance.

Lauren Shields 2021
Lauren Shields 2021

Lauren Shields 2021

“The fairy doors can be helpful for counting as well for developing those skills because you can walk through and count them, and that’s something important for that age as well," said Mason High School junior Brenna Marshall.

The six signs throughout the walk

The six signs throughout the walk, "start with a nursery rhyme or a riddle, and then they have some sort of prompt for them to follow or do that helps them develop those milestones for their age," Marshall said.

For example, there is a sign that alludes to the "Peter Piper" nursery rhyme.

Lauren Shields 2021

“So they’re identifying the letter ‘P,’ and also counting how many times they see the letter ‘P,’ and then they can walk around the back and see if they got their answer right,” Schafer explained.

“So they’re identifying the letter ‘P,’ and also counting how many times they see the letter ‘P,’"

Another example is "Jack Be Nimble."

Lauren Shields 2021

It asks how high you can jump because that’s a developmental milestone for ages four and five,” Marshall said.

Mason High School junior Mercedes McGee said she initially took this class with the hope to interact with preschoolers.

Mason High School junior Mercedes McGee said she initially took this class with the hope to interact with preschoolers.

"But, it being COVID...we didn’t get to do it. I thought this would be an amazing idea, and I would love to have my cousins come out here and see this because they’re at the age of, you know, ‘Oh what can I do? Can I do this? Can I jump?’” McGee laughed.

“I like the prompts on the signs because it actually engages them, not just to read it or have a parent read it with them, but to do something to provoke movement and development in the kids,” Marshall said.

The interactive storybook walk will be up throughout the Hayhoe Riverwalk until June 9, the last day of school.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
446K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
City
Mason, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Closings#Elementary School#High School Students#Nursery School#Junior High School#Developmental Milestones#Mason High School#Covid#Fox47news Website#Breaking News#Daily Headlines#Twitter Like#Preschoolers#Classroom#Teaching#Child Development#Fairies#Howell Road#Newsletters#Jack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Preschool
News Break
Education
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Related
Lansing, MIPosted by
WSYM FOX 47

LAFCU presents zoo adventure to encourage reading

LAFCU’s May virtual reading event for Michigan kids is all about rhinos and otters. The Michigan credit union will present LAFCU Listen & Learn Zoo Animals, Wednesday, May 26, 7 p.m. The free event is designed to encourage children up to age 12 to read through fun, interesting and informative ways.
Michigan StateWNEM

Michigan school districts left to make own mask mandates

New federal guidelines allowing fully vaccinated Americans to go mask less in public, even indoors, continues to cause confusion leaving many unanswered questions throughout the business community. The new rules do come with some exceptions. They still call for masks to be worn in crowded indoor settings like on flights,...
Michigan Statethebrighterside.news

60-year-old braids of hair donated to Michigan charity

A Michigan woman who received some braids of hair from her aunt when she was 12 years old donated the 60-year-old locks to a charity that makes wigs for children. Janet Guinter, of Lansing, said she received the unusual family heirloom from her aunt several decades ago. "My aunt was...
Stockbridge, MIstockbridgecommunitynews.com

From the Superintendent’s Desk: Brian Friddle ready to begin work in Stockbridge

I look forward to joining the Stockbridge community on July 1 as superintendent. I have served in education for 26 years; 20 years as an administrator and the last 14 years as a superintendent in Ingham County. My wife Carmen and I have been married for 31 years and we have three children, two boys and a girl. We enjoy traveling, athletics and the arts. Carmen, Alexis (our daughter) and I are looking forward to participating in the community this summer and into the new school year.
Lansing, MIlansingcitypulse.com

Origami Rehabilitation opening new satellite location

Origami Rehabilitation provides support for children and adults suffering from developmental, neurological, orthopedic or mental health conditions. The organization is planning to open a second location in downtown Lansing. This new location offers the same outpatient services as the original Origami Rehabilitation Center in Mason. Since 1997, Origami has provided...