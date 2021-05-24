Deaths in County Kildare

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleMaY 21. Peacefully at his residence. Father of the late Áine. Loving husband of Kathleen, adored father of Mary, Ed, Deirdre, Paula and Declan. Brothers Tom and John, sisters Phil, Dolly, Frank, Carol. Brothers in law, sisters in law, daughter in law, sons in law, grandchildren and great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Due to government Covid-19 advice regarding public gatherings, Seamus's funeral Mass will take place on Monday next the 24th at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church, Broadford and burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. For those that would have liked to attend the funeral Mass but due to regulations cannot you may view Seamus’s Funeral Mass at link www.seeitonline.ie or leave a message in the condolences section at RIP.ie.

