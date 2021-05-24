Deaths in County Kildare

Live audiences may be back, but those who missed out on Bampton Classical Opera’s latest performance can still catch it online. While we can be thankful it is possible to attend a concert in person once more, the plethora of online performances that appeared during lockdown had one advantage in that they could be enjoyed by anyone anywhere in the world. Recognising this, Bampton Classical Opera has ensured that its performance of Gluck’s La corona at St John’s, Smith Square on 18 May (which was repeated four days later at University Church, Oxford) can be experienced by anyone by making it available online until 25 June.