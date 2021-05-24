newsbreak-logo
Latino Equity Fund names first director

By Grant Welker
bizjournals
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Latino Equity Fund, a Boston advocacy group, has hired as its first director a nonprofit leader with experience raising money for the Latino community. The fund, which was formed in 2013 and gave its first grants a year later, said Monday it has hired Evelyn Barahona as director. She joins as the fund launches a three-year, $10 million campaign and a push for equal access to Covid-19 vaccines. So far, $3 million has already been raised, a significant uptick in fundraising for a group that had raised little over $1 million before now.

