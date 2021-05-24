This little-known region may have Italy’s best wines

The dates that have marked the history of modern Italian oenology. This week we take a step back in time to retrace together some fundamental stages of Italian oenology, moments well engraved in the minds of many lovers of the subject. We are talking about vintages that have baptised historic labels into important steps for the recognition of quality wine. If it’s true that vines in the Italian peninsula have millenary roots, we must look to the influence of the Phoenicians or the Greeks, not to mention the central role of wine in ancient Roman times. Quality wine as we know it today has a relatively recent history. The great leap in quality took place with the establishment of designations of origin, which strengthened the link between wine and territory, establishing very strict regulations.