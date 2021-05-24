newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

This little-known region may have Italy’s best wines

By Robert Draper
nationalgeographic.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Friuli, white wine is the specialty. But there’s much more to this region bordering Austria, Slovenia, and the Adriatic Sea. It was around noon on a sunny autumn weekday when I first walked into the Enoteca di Cormons, hoping to get directions to a nearby winery. I’d sought out the town’s wine bar after a two-hour train ride from Venice, where I was living while writing a novel. A Venetian restaurant I frequented had served me a Pinot Grigio from an Italian region called Friuli Venezia Giulia, situated to the east, next to Slovenia, so explained the waiter. The wine, made by a small winery called Venica, was so delicious that I decided I should visit it. That was the sole purpose of my journey to Cormons 25 years ago. I was not primed for any deeper discovery. I was not looking to change my life.

www.nationalgeographic.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Cellars#Wine Tasting#Natural Wine#Wine Bottles#Food Drink#Beverages#Italian Wine#Wine Regions#Italy#Red Wine#Sparkling Wine#The Enoteca Di Cormons#Venetian#American#Cormons Vineyards#Slovenian#Magn S#Venica#Carso#White Wines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Europe
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Drinksgamberorossointernational.com

It was the year…snippets of modern history of wine in Italy

The dates that have marked the history of modern Italian oenology. This week we take a step back in time to retrace together some fundamental stages of Italian oenology, moments well engraved in the minds of many lovers of the subject. We are talking about vintages that have baptised historic labels into important steps for the recognition of quality wine. If it’s true that vines in the Italian peninsula have millenary roots, we must look to the influence of the Phoenicians or the Greeks, not to mention the central role of wine in ancient Roman times. Quality wine as we know it today has a relatively recent history. The great leap in quality took place with the establishment of designations of origin, which strengthened the link between wine and territory, establishing very strict regulations.
Drinksvinepair.com

The 11 Best Wine Glasses for Rosé

While plenty of experts are ready to wax poetic about red or white wine, when it comes to rosé, few are half as eager to share strong feelings. Despite its rampant spring time popularity, rosé has made a name for itself as a ‘playful’ wine, so many wine lovers don’t feel the need to research a Pinot Noir rosé as much as they would a meaty, red wine from the same ancient vines.
DrinksProvidence Business News

To Savor: A little-known step up from Prosecco

I’ve been reminiscing more about life before the pandemic. I recall one of my spring business trips to Italy for Vinitaly, the premier international wine event at which more than 100,000 people amass in Verona, a city in central northern Italy. I enjoy the buzz of Vinitaly, yet I long for unexpected experiences outside of…
Drinkswanderwithwonder.com

Women of Wine: The Best Wines from Today’s Female Winemakers

In 1804 France, Barbe-Nicole Clicquot Ponsardin became a widow—or Veuve in French—at just 27. This left Madame Clicquot in control of a company with holdings in banking, wool trading, and the Bouzy Vineyards. Rather than sell the vineyard business and live off the resulting fortune, the often audacious (for that time) Madame Clicquot secured funding and invested in research and development of champagne. Two hundred years later, Veuve Clicquot Champagne is still among the most popular brands on the planet.
Food & Drinksmysmartchoice.org

The Best Wine Refrigerator for Wine Lovers in 2021

If you are a party enthusiast and storing wine has become an annoyance for you, then a wine cooler is a solution for you. The best wine coolers often have a large storage area for storing and cooling wine, usually stored in amber bottles. The wine fridge also prevent the wine from getting denatured by preventing them from coming in contact with direct sunlight or ultraviolet light. They also limit the wine bottles from having constant movements and enable the sediments of the wine to settle down properly. With this wine chiller storing and getting a perfect flavor, the wine is just very easy to achieve for its users.
DrinksFood & Wine

The 15 Best Wines from Sicily's Mount Etna to Buy Right Now

In recent years, the popularity of wines from the Mount Etna region, in Sicily, has risen dramatically, and for good reason: The land in which these wines are rooted is thoroughly unique, and has been shaped by forces that are still active: There was a major volcanic eruption just this past March. The resulting diversity of terroirs on the flanks of Mount Etna makes for a fantastic range of styles and expressions.
Lifestylenewlyswissed.com

Bündner Herrschaft: 10 things to do in this wine region

We've spent part of our Easter vacation in the Bündner Herrschaft, the northernmost part of Graubünden. The fairly small region that borders Liechtenstein is the birthplace of Heidi, written 120 years ago by Johanna Spyri. And Bündner Herrschaft is an excellent wine-growing region, famous for its Blauburgunder. Here are my...
EntertainmentTelegraph

Eurovision 2021 final, review: Italy’s Maneskin tick the boxes as contest gets back to its best

It will go down in Eurovision history as the UK’s second night of the “nuls points”, with poor James Newman finishing bottom of the leaderboard (this dubious honour also befell the duo Jemini in 2003). But however cruel the evening must have been for the amiable Yorkshireman, as a television spectacle the UK’s humbling at Eurovision 2021 (BBC One) ultimately felt a bit of a side show.
DrinksSaveur

A Definitive Guide to the Best Wine Glasses, Based on Your Go-To Varietal

Whether you know your way around a cellar or are just getting to know the difference between a vermentino and a verdelho, the drinking experience can be as serious or as casual as you want it to be—there are technically no rules that dictate what you like to drink and how you should enjoy it. There are, however, many different guidelines for optimizing taste and aroma, and that’s where great stemware comes in.
Pleasantville, NYtheexaminernews.com

The Evolution of Physiology of the Glass Wine Bottle

Recently, our family came over for dinner (first time in a long pandemic-time) and we were enjoying one of my wife’s new chicken recipes and a bottle of Austrian Grüner Veltliner. My granddaughter noticed the wine bottle on the table and asked what was in the bottle. “Grape juice,” I...
Los Angeles, CAcrescentavalleyweekly.com

Little Lands Toasts Wine Lovers

Local wine lovers have one more reason to raise their glasses. There’s a new wine purveyor in town … and they deliver!. Serving Northeast Los Angeles and beyond, Little Lands Wines offers a highly curated list of natural wines delivered right to your door. Owner Brion Brionson brings over a decade’s worth of knowledge and experience to Little Lands, and his passion for traditional production methods has led him to focus solely on natural wines.
Drinkswinemag.com

Alma de Cattleya 2019 Red (Sonoma County)

This blend of 64% Syrah, 22% Cabernet Sauvignon and 14% Merlot makes for a delightful pour. Aromas of baked black plum, cocoa and dried rose lead into a palate framed by rustic tannins that hold up those rich fruit flavors, with mace and clove adding spice. Matt Kettmann. rating. 91.
Drinksthebeveragejournal.com

Wine World Mourns Loss of Italy’s Pio Boffa

Pio Boffa, head of the historic Pio Cesare winery in Italy’s Piedmont region and internationally renowned advocate for Piedmont wines, died on April 18 after a two-week battle with COVID-19. He was 66. A fourth-generation winemaker, Boffa spent four decades converting Pio Cesare into a high-end estate winery with more than 173 vineyard acres in Barolo and Barbaresco from its original roots as an acclaimed négociant. Cesare has been producing world-class wines since 1881 in Northern Italy’s Piedmont region. Founded by Boffa’s grandfather, Cesare Pio, the winery first began producing a small and select quantity of wines. The Pio Cesare brand gained fame and prominence both domestically and internationally – it’s one of the most respected names among Italian wine producers. Tributes from across the globe describe passion, dedication, commitment and knowledge as some of Boffa’s traits that created his far-reaching legacy in wine.
Musicwiwibloggs.com

Poll results: Italy’s Måneskin had the best second rehearsal on 15 May

Six automatic qualifiers, six second rehearsals on 15 May. Måneskin went crimson with a costume change, Jendrik brought the energy, Barbara Pravi delivered another enchanting performance, and that’s just half of the acts. After reading the reviews from the press and watching the official rehearsal clips, we asked you to...
Drinkswine-searcher.com

The World's Most Wanted Pinot Noir

Move over, Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir is the new king of red wine. Well, not quite, but it is getting there. While Cabernet's attraction for wine lovers is to a large extent treading water, Pinot goes from strength to strength, steadily increasing its share of searches on our database over the past five years. It's still quite a way behind Cabernet and its related blends, but its search numbers are increasing more rapidly.