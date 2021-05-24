newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

800 years of rape culture

By Carissa Harris
Aeon Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most memorable lies about medieval rape appears early in Mel Gibson’s blockbuster film Braveheart (1995). As he ponders how to entice his English noblemen to live in Scotland, King Edward I declares that it’s time to reinstitute an old custom called prima nocte, or first night. He explains: ‘When any common girl inhabiting their lands is married, our nobles shall have sexual rights to her on the night of her wedding.’ (Just to be clear: this ‘old custom’ is fabricated to embellish a compelling narrative of Scottish suffering under English oppression.)

aeon.co
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapes#Pregnancy From Rape#Violence Against Women#Sexual Culture#Child Rape#Sexual Violence#Attempted Rape#Scottish#Englishmen#Stanford University#Netflix#Chanel Miller#Us Senate#Medieval Rape Culture#Rape Justice#Rape Charges#Medieval Culture#Sexual Rights#English Oppression#Feminist Hysteria
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Country
Scotland
Related
Minoritiesbitchute.com

BLM Activist Shot In The Head by 4 Black Men

A leading Black Lives Matter activist in the UK was shot in the head by a gang of four black men, authorities have revealed. Get FREE shipping and double Patriot Points during our Memorial Day Mega Sale now!
Musicledburyreporter.co.uk

George Eliot and drill music launch Coventry’s year as City of Culture

The words of Victorian author George Eliot have been married with drill music in a project “breathing new life” into Coventry as this year’s City of Culture. Local producer Coolie, 31, has created a soundtrack to a film titled Timeless Words Made New that takes inspiration from Eliot, the pen name of Middlemarch writer Mary Ann Evans, who lived in the city.
Sex Crimestheowp.org

Decriminalization Of Abortion In Case Of Rape In Ecuador

On April 28, 2021, with seven votes in favor and two against, the Ecuadorian Constitutional Court gave way to the decriminalization of abortion in case of rape. Judges Hernán Salgado Pesdamientos, Daniela Salazar, Ramiro Ávila, Karla Andrade, Agustín Grijalva, Alí ​​Lozada and Enrique Herrería voted in favor of decriminalization, while judges Teresa Nuques and Carmen Corral ruled against it.
Religionla-croix.com

Church honors religious victims of 1871 Paris Commune

In a narrow corridor of the Roquette prison in Paris, six priests were lined up before a firing squad on May 24, 1871. — Among them was the city's 58-year-old archbishop, Georges Darboy. They were all executed by members of the Paris Commune, the revolutionary socialist government that ruled the...
Sex Crimesgetindianews.com

Nagaland Jodhpur Viral Video: Woman Being Gang-Raped, Victim not from Nagaland, Explained Details!

There has been a video that is going viral on the internet on the social media platforms about a girl who is being seen brutally assaulted by a bunch of rapists who have assaulted her multiple times and it has been suggested by many that the girl in the video was the late Lovikali Sumi, who was a resident of Nagaland and a girl who committed suicide in Rajasthan in Jodhpur where she used to work, people are clearly frustrated because of what they have seen and they are showing on the internet that the people who are in the video should be found as soon as possible and should be hanged, it is pretty clear what the people want and it seems like that the case has been come into notice by the authorities.
Minoritiesgoodmenproject.com

Siloist Manifesto of Women and Dissidence

We, Siloist Humanists, Messengers and Teachers of the School of Silo, listen to the millenary clamour that runs through the planet, that which springs from the entrails of the History of this patriarchal civilisation, which today pushes strongly to transform the world. In this way we add our contribution, shedding light in our spheres, to give coherence to our Project in the Humanisation of the world.
Congress & Courtslawofficer.com

The presumption of guilt

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... A cornerstone of American jurisprudence is the presumption of innocence. Everyone, including the most terrible in society, are innocent until they are proven guilty. And the government must prove any allegation beyond a reasonable doubt. This key principle is essential for...
Sex CrimesPosted by
AL.com

Scientology secrets revealed in Danny Masterson rape trial

The Church of Scientology works hard to keep its inner workings out of the public eye. It has hired private detectives to keep tabs on straying members, and experts say its lawyers vigorously defend against legal incursions, arguing to judges that Scientology’s beliefs are not courtroom fodder. But at a...
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: There Was a Group of Elderly Women Gathered at a Seminar

After a group of elderly women were asked to send a love text message to their husbands during a seminar, the replies they got were very funny. Find out more!. A group of elderly women gathered at a seminar to discuss how to live in a loving relationship with their husbands. During the seminar, a question was thrown to the elderly women.
Sex CrimesThe Guardian

‘Bodies are being eaten by hyenas; girls of eight raped’: inside the Tigray conflict

The Ethiopian nun, who has to remain anonymous for her own security, is working in Mekelle, Tigray’s capital, and surrounding areas, helping some of the tens of thousands of people displaced by the fighting who have been streaming into camps in the hope of finding shelter and food. Both are in short supply. Humanitarian aid is being largely blocked and a wholesale crackdown is seeing civilians being picked off in the countryside, either shot or rounded up and taken to overcrowded prisons. She spoke to Tracy McVeigh this week.
NBC Washington

Transgender Woman Sues DC Jail for Discrimination

A transgender woman is suing D.C. Jail for keeping her in the men’s detention unit despite her identifying as female. Sunday Hinton has been in custody at D.C. Jail since April 26. She has made several requests to be transferred to the women’s unit, but those requests have been denied,...
TechnologyBBC

France's 18-year-olds given €300 culture pass

France's new culture pass for 18-year-olds has had a trial run in 14 areas of France and now it is going national. Some 800,000 teenagers a year can now look forward to downloading an app and getting €300 (£260; $365). The pass can be used for tickets to the cinema,...