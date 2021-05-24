newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

In the Debate Over ‘SIDS Monitors,’ Evidence Is Thin All Around

By Name
undark.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach year in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 1,300 infants die from sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS. It’s a leading cause of death for babies born without an obvious medical condition, and it is devastating in its particulars: Parents put a seemingly healthy infant down to sleep and come back to find that the baby has died. Most infants who die of SIDS are between 1 and 4 months old.

undark.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Apnea#Sids#Sleep Study#Sleep Medicine#Safe Sleep#Infant Mortality#Disease Control#Sleep Patterns#South African#Aap#Baby Vida#Brigham Young University#Owlet Smart Sock#Yale School Of Medicine#Harvard#Harbor Ucla#Chop#Amazon#Sids Monitors#Sids Cases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Georgia Statewclk.com

Manely Firm, PC Supports WCLK. All Family Law. All Around Georgia. All Around The World

Programming on Jazz 91.9 WCLK is made possible in part by the Manely Firm, PC. In addition to supporting WCLK and Fonda Smith's traffic reports during Morning Jazz with Morris Baxter and during The SOUL of Jazz with Jamal Ahmad, the Attorneys of the Manely Firm have been providing experienced representation in family law matters in Georgia for over 30 years. They practice international family law, divorce, child custody, division of marital assets, estate planning and probate matters. More information is available at allfamilylaw.com.
Internetpioneerpublishers.com

Teen Speak — The debate over online vs. in-person classes

CONCORD, CA — Since August, many parents, teachers and students had been asking the Mt. Diablo Unified School District (MDUSD) board to release an in-person class instruction model. The board finally released a plan on March 16 that described a hybrid-learning model where students choosing to participate in person would...
LifestylePosted by
LoneStar 92

The Great Debate: Toilet Paper–Under or Over–Gunner

Every morning at 8:10am, Gwen and I face-off on a new topic, and we're always on opposite sides. The question is--who's side are YOU on? Could be about anything--so far it's been about things like Favorite Chips and whether or not they belong on a sandwich, Whether or not Pets belong in Bed with you at night, and so much more! Sound off in the comments section below and tell us YOUR opinion, and who you think presented their side of the argument the best.
MarketsSentinel

Respiratory Disposable Devices Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects of US$ Mn during 2021-2026 with Major Key Player: ResMed, Philips Respironics, Ambu, Fisher & Paykel, BD, etc

Latest research report, titled “Global Respiratory Disposable Devices Market Insights 2021 and Forecast 2026, This includes overview and deep study of factors which are considered to have greater influence over future course of the market such as market size, market share, different dynamics of the industry, Respiratory Disposable Devices Market companies, regional analysis of the domestic markets, value chain analysis, consumption, demand, key application areas and more. The study also talks about crucial pockets of the industry such as products or services offered, downstream fields, end using customers, historic data figures regarding revenue and sales, market context and more.
IndustryHealthcare IT News

RWE Alliance aims to boost policies and practices around real-world evidence

A new industry coalition launched on Thursday, with the purpose of innovating and expanding the use of real-world evidence to inform and support regulatory and policy decisions. WHY IT MATTERS. The five founding members of the RWE Alliance are Aetion, Flatiron Health, IQVIA, Syapse and Tempus. They each have different...
Minorities3 News Now

Race in the classroom: the debate over 'critical race theory'

Three words — critical race theory — have dominated much of the national discussion on race lately. Much of the debate comes down to questions about what is and what is not critical race theory; and when and how students should begin to learn about racism in America. "Often people...
Baltimore, MDColumbian

Baby’s gut bacteria may predict obesity

New research into the growing problem of early childhood obesity suggests the bacteria in a baby’s gut may indicate weight problems in the years to come. Researchers examined gut microbiota — bacteria and other microbes in the digestive system — of babies, as well as their body mass index, a common gauge of overweight and obesity. The study is being presented at the American Heart Association’s virtual Epidemiology, Prevention, Lifestyle & Cardiometabolic Health Conference.
Diseases & Treatmentseagleobserver.com

Erratic sleep puts heart health at risk

Erratic sleep puts heart health at risk. Stay on schedule with a full night of sleep for your best physical and mental health. We've all experienced the tiredness and lack of clarity that comes from a sleepless night, but a study published last year by the Journal of the American College of Cardiology Foundation found that sleep schedule inconsistency is also a risk factor for heart disease.
Cell Phonesdodofinance.com

Privacy leak: Eufy smart cameras show footage to strangers

The privacy leak was first noticed by EufyNew Zealand and Australian users Reddit. When opening the Eufy app, users don’t see the footage from their own camera, but from seemingly random strangers. The app allows users to access images of strangers as if they were managing their own cameras and...
Pharmaceuticalsdoctorslounge.com

CDC Offers Details on SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Breakthrough Infections

WEDNESDAY, May 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccine breakthrough infections occur in a small percentage of vaccinated individuals, according to research published in the May 25 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Meseret...
Sciencedoctorslounge.com

Common Immune Drug Methotrexate May Hamper Response to COVID-19 Vaccine

WEDNESDAY, May 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A widely used medicine for autoimmune diseases may lower people's immune response to the Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, a new study suggests. The drug, called methotrexate, is often given to patients with immune-mediated inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis/psoriatic arthritis. "Our...
Fitnessdoctorslounge.com

Childhood BMI Tied to Later Eating Disorder Risk

WEDNESDAY, May 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Childhood body mass index (BMI) is associated with a later risk for eating disorders, according to a study presented at the European Congress on Obesity, held virtually from May 10 to 13. Britt Wang Jensen, Ph.D., from Bispebjerg and Frederiksberg Hospital in Copenhagen,...
Diseases & TreatmentsUS News and World Report

Fat Around Your Heart Could Be Especially Deadly

TUESDAY, May 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Too much fat around your heart could increase your risk of heart failure, especially if you're a woman, researchers warn. They looked at nearly 7,000 45- to 84-year-olds across the United States who had no evidence of heart disease on initial CT scans. Over more than 17 years of followup, nearly 400 developed heart failure.
Minoritieskjzz.org

Latino or Latinx? The Linguistic Debate Over Inclusive Terms

The term "Latinx" is being used by many in the left-leaning academic set as a more gender-inclusive form of “Latino” or “Latina," but it’s also stirring up quite a bit of controversy — especially among people of Latin American descent in the U.S. According to a recent survey from the...
Women's HealthUS News and World Report

Are Babies With Seizures Overmedicated?

TUESDAY, May 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Long-term use of anti-seizure medications in babies who had seizures soon after birth may not be necessary and could be harmful, a new study suggests. Newborns who have seizures after birth are at risk of long-term conditions such as developmental delays, cerebral palsy...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Study shows how music can ward off dementia

What if listening to music could help your brain stay sharp?. Recently published research shows a link between music and boosting cognitive function. Explore5 things experts say you should stop doing if you’re over 50. University of Pittsburgh researchers analyzed studies of active music-making interventions. These were meant to support...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

7 Out of 10 Hospitalized COVID Patients Will Have Long-Haul Symptoms

WEDNESDAY, May 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- If you land in the hospital with a COVID-19 infection, there's a good chance you'll still be suffering symptoms months later, researchers report. A wide swath of lingering health issues plagued more than 70% of these patients, investigators found. "Early on, we completely...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Dialysis Patients Maintain Humoral Response to SARS-CoV-2 Infection

WEDNESDAY, May 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Most severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) seropositive patients receiving dialysis maintain receptor-binding domain (RBD) immunoglobulin G (IgG) levels over a period of six months, according to a study published online May 18 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Shuchi Anand, M.D.,...
Healthhealio.com

Lower education linked to higher mortality in patients with osteoarthritis

Lower education is associated with higher all-cause and cause-specific mortality, as well as a greater burden of cardiovascular diseases, in patients with osteoarthritis, according to data published in Arthritis Care & Research. “There is a well-known association between socioeconomic status (SES) and health, where people with lower SES generally tend...