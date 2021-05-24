newsbreak-logo
Michigan Legislature Roll Call Report

By Staff reports
bigrapidsnews.com
 3 days ago

Senate Joint Resolution G, Ban banning state employees from communicating with a legislator: Passed 35 to 0 in the Senate. To place before voters in the next general election a constitutional amendment establishing that a state department or agency may not take disciplinary action against an employee because the employee communicates with a member of the legislature or a member's staff. The proposal would also ban restricting a nonpartisan employee of the legislature from communicating with a lawmaker or their staff. This requires a two-thirds majority vote in both the House and Senate to go on the ballot.

