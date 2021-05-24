Even an aging Patrick Kane makes the Chicago Blackhawks dangerous. But how close are they to being a Stanley Cup contender again?

Going into the previous game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, I had a sense that the Chicago Blackhawks were dead in the water (as far as their playoff hopes were concerned). I didn’t have much faith that any kind of miraculous run was about to begin, and when they gave up the first two goals of the game rather quickly, I was still shocked and sad, even though in my mind and my heart, there was no realistic reason to be that mad. This was the end for the 2021 postseason hopes. But it still sucked to watch. It still sucks to see them compete and be close to making the postseason and fizzle out with just a handful of games to go. It’s sports. It’s why we watch and why we care.