The Royal Mint has released (26th April) new gold and silver Proof-quality crown coins which feature one of the most endearing children’s characters written by 19th-century English author Beatrix Potter. The new release follows on from the huge success of Peter Rabbit and his friends, who previously appeared on a series of 50-pence commemorative coins, and they have since become one of the most popular coin collections produced by the Royal Mint. Now, the iconic character has hopped over to a new coin format and has been depicted on the reverse of new £5 cupro-nickel crowns as well as silver and gold one-ounce Proof quality coins. The commemorative £5 Brilliant Uncirculated crown and one-ounce gold and silver coins are released in a partnership secured with Penguin Random House, custodians of the Peter Rabbit legacy.