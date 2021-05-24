Wet and stormy week ahead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -A stationary front draped across Kansas, will be the focus of more storms today and tonight. Last night and early this morning thunderstorms produced between 5-8″ of rainfall across north-central Kansas, with numerous reports of flooding and flash flooding in Saline, Ottawa and Lincoln Counties. The rain finally ended around 6am however water rescues and high water remained in many locations. Warm humid conditions will contribute to more storms later today and overnight. A flash flood watch is in effect until 7am Monday for several counties in western Kansas where more heavy rain is expected later tonight.