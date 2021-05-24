newsbreak-logo
The Latest: WHO considers ways to strengthen urgent response

By The Associated Press
Imperial Valley Press Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA — French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are among those rallying around efforts to strengthen the World Health Organization and the fight against pandemics as the U.N. agency opened its annual assembly with a draft resolution in the works that acknowledges missteps in the response to COVID-19. The European Union and Vanuatu are behind the resolution that would create a working group on strengthening WHO’s readiness and response to health emergencies.

