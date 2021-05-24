newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake City, MI

MTM On The Road: Cicchelli Second Chance Rescue, Exotics Gives Exotic Animals a Forever Animal

By Gabriella Galloway
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dMHZw_0a92V81W00

Did you know there’s lemurs, alligators and even a zebra that call Lake City home?

Cicchelli Second Chance Rescue and Exotics has become a home for over 40 exotic animals from all over.

They are the largest exotic animal rescue and educational facility in northern Michigan.

Right now, they take in exotic animals for four different situations: rescues, surrenders, rehoming and as part of a companionship program.

Cicchelli Second Chance Rescue and Exotics is not open to the public yet but they do have some upcoming events this summer.

They have 25 acres of land to give their animals their own space and environment.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are showing us around and getting up close and personal with some of these exotic animals.

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
City
Lake City, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Lake, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtm#Animal Rescue#Alligators#Mtm#Lemurs#Lake City Home#Environment#Northern Michigan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
Traverse City, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Married in the Mitten: The Importance of Creating Wedding Ceremony & Reception Timelines

During this week’s Married in the Mitten, we’re taking you to the Village of Bay Harbor in Emmet County. Stacy Horn with Juniper & Lace Events out of Traverse City shares ways to get creative with wedding ceremony and reception timelines. Plus, Stacy breaks down the importance of having timelines not just for the bride and groom but all involved with the wedding planning process.
Traverse City, MIPosted by
9&10 News

The Keegan Mission Project Hosts ‘The Jump’ This Memorial Day In Memory Of Keegan Tarrant

The Keegan Mission Project is a scholarship fund that supports students going on mission trips that otherwise cannot afford to. This year marks five years since the birth of The Keegan Mission Project. It was created in honor of Keegan Tarrant, who took her life in 2015 at the age of 19, after suffering from a personal battle with depression. She had a passion for serving those who were less fortunate, and went on many mission trips in Zambia, East Africa.
Traverse City, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Tart Trails To Participate In Smart Commute Week

Tart Trails is about to begin their smart commute week in Traverse City. Smart Commute Week is designed to promote cycling, walking, taking the bus, and car pooling to help the environment. You can also get a team, big or small, to participate in the challenge portion of the event...
Traverse City, MI9&10 News

New Menu Items Announced For Traverse City Pit Spitters

For as long as I can remember, the peanut has always been the classic, signature ball park snack. Opening week is coming up and the Traverse City Pit Spitters have eight brand new menu items to kick off the season! We all know that food and drinks really tie in any experience, and these will not disappoint!
Elk Rapids, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Northern Michigan in Focus: Paddling the St. Mary’s

As much as 22 million pounds of plastic pollute our Great Lakes every year. Fish and other wildlife eat micro plastics, then we eat that fish. Three eighth graders from Cherryland Middle School in Elk Rapids wanted to something to raise awareness, and as Corey Adkins shows us in this special Northern Michigan in Focus, those students stood up.
AgriculturePosted by
9&10 News

What’s Growing With Tom: Time to Plant

With all the recent warmth and humidity, I felt it was time to start planting the raised beds. Even with the chance of frost still in the picture, I decided to roll the dice and get things in the ground. The good thing is we are using seeds for lettuce,...
LifestylePosted by
9&10 News

Everything and More’l: How to Mushroom Hunt

Ever wonder about the do’s and don’ts of morel mushroom hunting? As an East Coast girl, mushroom hunting isn’t as popular in Connecticut as it is in Northern Michigan. I got the chance to track down a real morel mushroom expert to take me out into the wild and show me what exactly to look for.