MTM On The Road: Cicchelli Second Chance Rescue, Exotics Gives Exotic Animals a Forever Animal

Did you know there’s lemurs, alligators and even a zebra that call Lake City home?

Cicchelli Second Chance Rescue and Exotics has become a home for over 40 exotic animals from all over.

They are the largest exotic animal rescue and educational facility in northern Michigan.

Right now, they take in exotic animals for four different situations: rescues, surrenders, rehoming and as part of a companionship program.

Cicchelli Second Chance Rescue and Exotics is not open to the public yet but they do have some upcoming events this summer.

They have 25 acres of land to give their animals their own space and environment.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are showing us around and getting up close and personal with some of these exotic animals.