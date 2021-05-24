newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Who is England’s best right-back? Euro 2020 squad candidates analysed

By Mark Critchley
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20l5GY_0a92UxPL00

Who is England’s best right-back? That is probably the biggest question facing Gareth Southgate before he picks his 26-man squad for the delayed Euro 2020 and his decision on who joins up with the national team will provoke plenty of debate.

As it stands, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s chances of returning to the fold appear bleak. The Liverpool right-back was left out of the March internationals and although his form has improved in the time since, there is little indication that Southgate has changed his mind.

Kyle Walker , Reece James and newly-crowned La Liga winner Kieran Trippier all look more likely to earn a place, while Manchester United’s uncapped Aaron Wan-Bissaka continues to be overlooked despite some suggesting that he should be picked.

The Independent has broken down the performances of the four main contenders to be England’s first-choice right back - Alexander-Arnold, Walker, Trippier and James - in an attempt to find out what each of them would bring to the role.

And even though Wan-Bissaka is not expected to be named in the squad, he is a regular at one of the Premier League’s top clubs and his unique profile sheds some light on why he is not under consideration.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nGjfC_0a92UxPL00

Alexander-Arnold is the most creative of all the candidates by a distance. The Liverpool right-back can expect to create a goal every four games and he moves the ball up the pitch more than any of the other candidates. If an England side that has lacked imagination and invention in the past wants a new creative outlet, here he is.

Alexander-Arnold’s ability on the ball has never been in doubt, though. It is his defending which is often touted as a weak spot and that is reflected in some of his underlying numbers, with him winning a relatively low number of tackles and being weak in the air.

It is not all bad, though. Alexander-Arnold wins a fair number of interceptions and is beaten less on the dribble than any of Southgate’s other options. This is not the defensive disasterclass that Alexander-Arnold’s harshest critics often speak of, and should give Southgate pause for thought.

Kyle Walker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HHzY7_0a92UxPL00

It can be difficult to separate a player’s characteristics and their team’s tactics, which may be the case with Walker. The Manchester City right back has the lowest expected assists of the five options and compared to the others, he rarely presses opponents successfully.

That may be surprising but fits in with the more cautious, controlled style that City have played this season under Pep Guardiola. The full-backs, in particular, have not got up the pitch and created as much, preferring to stay deeper or step into midfield.

That means Walker has played more passes into the final third from deep than Southgate’s alternatives. His defending is solid enough too, and is based more around winning tackles and aerial duels than making interceptions. It is different from what we have come to expect from Walker but he has impressed this year all the same.

Kieran Trippier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TAssl_0a92UxPL00

Another veteran of 2018, Trippier celebrated winning La Liga with Atletico Madrid at the weekend and could top that off with earning a place in Southgate’s squad. Though forgotten or maligned by some due to playing outside the Premier League, the England manager has not ignored him.

What does he do well? Trippier is second only to Alexander-Arnold in terms of expected assists and moves the ball up the pitch well. He does not dribble often but when he does, he is often successful and - again, like Alexander-Arnold - he is only rarely dispossessed.

Trippier’s weakness in the data is on the other side of the ball. Winning a lot of aerial battles aside, he does not make as many successful tackles and interceptions as his rivals for a spot and is beaten on the dribble more times than not. His set-piece ability and leadership qualities still make him a Southgate favourite.

Reece James

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HKvvJ_0a92UxPL00

James is highly regarded within the England set-up. Beyond this tournament, it will be no surprise if he and Alexander-Arnold are the two fighting over the starting spot. For now though, it may be that only one of them can go to the Euros.

The Chelsea right-back’s profile is interesting. James is a dribbler rather than a playmaker, as such, choosing to carry the ball up the pitch rather than pass it. His creative output is some way off Alexander-Arnold but practically the same as Trippier.

James is aggressive defensively, pressing more than the other four options and winning more tackles than them too, but also makes interceptions. If there’s a weakness, it is can be beaten in one-on-ones and often is, but that may be a risk worth taking.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32qf48_0a92UxPL00

Everyone knows that Wan-Bissaka is at his best on the defensive side of the ball and it is no surprise to see his profile skew that way. Strong when pressing opponents and excellent at intercepting attacks, the United full-back surprisingly trails James on tackles won but only slightly.

The issue is in possession. Wan-Bissaka plays the fewest balls into the final third and covers the least ground in his passing. James is similar on both counts but Wan-Bissaka does not have the Chelsea full-back’s dribbling ability to make up for it.

If needing to shut a specific left winger down, he is the best man for the job but others are capable of doing a similar job while offering more on the ball. That is at least partly why an England call-up looks unlikely for Wan-Bissaka any time soon.

Who should England pick?

Southgate has a very difficult decision to make and will likely be criticised whatever it is. Wan-Bissaka is not without his merits defensively, while all four of the main contenders for a spot excel in different areas.

Alexander-Arnold is the playmaker. James is the dribbler, who could cause havoc running with the ball at tired defences. Walker is defensively sound and has spent a year impressing with patient build-up play. Trippier is relatively similar to Alexander-Arnold but without the creative heights and possibly weaker defensively.

At right-back, Southgate has tended to break the two-per-position rule that guides many international managers when selecting their squads. With that in mind, a three of Alexander-Arnold, Walker and James would appear to give the best mix of attributes and abilities, but whether the England manager goes that way remains to be seen.

Data from StatsBomb via FBRef. Radar tool designed by Charles Boutaud .

The Independent

The Independent

134K+
Followers
78K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Kyle Walker
Person
Kieran Trippier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#England#Right Back#Defensive Midfield#Manchester United#The Premier League#Atletico Madrid#Patient Build Up Play#National Team#Tired Defences
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Daniel Levy’s Imaginary (Managerial) Shortlist: Gareth Southgate

Subject: Let us help you! (Manager search) I’m sorry to bother you at what must be a very busy time, what with you making an extremely unpopular decision about the future of the club. And also hiring a new manager. Allow me to introduce myself. My name is... Kerry. Yes. Kerry... uh Hane. That is my name.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City boss Guardiola hails 4-year impact of Walker

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has highlighted the impact of Kyle Walker over the four years he's been with the club. Since his move from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2017 the full back has been a mainstay in Guardiola's side, helping City claim every available domestic honour in his time at the Etihad.
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

TBR View: Manager hailed ‘great’ and ‘brave’ by Kane could be sensible option for Tottenham role

Tottenham’s hunt for a successor to Jose Mourinho is seemingly not going to plan, with managerialism targets dropping out of contention left, right and centre. RB Leipzig manager, who The Independent reported was Spurs’ top target for the role has since agreed to join Bayern Munich in the summer, whilst Ajax coach Erik ten Hag, who The Guardian claimed was also highly touted amongst those at Tottenham to take the job, has since signed a new deal with the Dutch giants.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith heaps praise on 'outstanding' Ollie Watkins after his goal in victory at Everton... as Martin Keown backs the in-form striker to win a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the Euros

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith is delighted with the progress striker Ollie Watkins has made this season and felt his performance in the 2-1 victory at Everton was one of his best. The newly-capped England international's 15th club goal of the season was cancelled out by Dominic Calvert-Lewin's 20th...
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

Manchester City’s Kyle Walker makes his case for greatness against PSG

T was about 40 minutes into the semi-final on Wednesday night that Kyle Walker made the first of his trademark overlapping sprints up the right wing. You know the one: the classic jet-powered Walker burst that seems to possess a surreal comic-book quality. Cartoon smoke billows from him as he goes. Cars are hurled aside in his wake. A dweeby looking businessman gets coffee blown all over his suit. Manchester City were 1-0 down against Paris Saint-Germain and, with half-time looming, City’s all-action hero had finally decided to join the party.
WorldTribal Football

Leeds fullback Ayling reveals Southgate contact: But the Euros...?

Leeds United fullback Luke Ayling has revealed contact with England coach Gareth Southgate. The 29-year-old has been discussed as a potential surprise option in the England squad for the upcoming European Championships. “Of course it's a dream to play for England but when you see Trent (Alexander-Arnold) can't get in...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Game Haus

EURO 2020: Predicting England’s Starting XI

The European championships will be this summer, after being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament will take place in 11 different European countries starting on June 11. Managers of international teams work tirelessly to select the 26 players who will be available to play in the tournament. England manager Gareth Southgate will have quite the task picking just 26 English internationals for his squad, but Southgate has been getting good results with his sides, winning five out of their last six, and currently the leaders in their World Cup 2022 qualifying group. There are a few guarantees, but the rest of the team is still fighting for places. In his last match, Southgate used a 4-3-3 formation, which is how the selections below will be made. Let’s take a look at a possible English XI for their opening match versus Croatia at the EUROs this summer:
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Man City defender Walker: Champions League win icing on the cake

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker is delighted as the team reached their first ever Champions League final. City had to battle against Paris Saint-Germain, despite a comfortable looking 2-0 on the night and 4-1 aggregate scoreline. The Parisians had a lot of possession, but City held firm in defence and...