Who is England’s best right-back? Euro 2020 squad candidates analysed

Who is England’s best right-back? That is probably the biggest question facing Gareth Southgate before he picks his 26-man squad for the delayed Euro 2020 and his decision on who joins up with the national team will provoke plenty of debate.

As it stands, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s chances of returning to the fold appear bleak. The Liverpool right-back was left out of the March internationals and although his form has improved in the time since, there is little indication that Southgate has changed his mind.

Kyle Walker , Reece James and newly-crowned La Liga winner Kieran Trippier all look more likely to earn a place, while Manchester United’s uncapped Aaron Wan-Bissaka continues to be overlooked despite some suggesting that he should be picked.

The Independent has broken down the performances of the four main contenders to be England’s first-choice right back - Alexander-Arnold, Walker, Trippier and James - in an attempt to find out what each of them would bring to the role.

And even though Wan-Bissaka is not expected to be named in the squad, he is a regular at one of the Premier League’s top clubs and his unique profile sheds some light on why he is not under consideration.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold is the most creative of all the candidates by a distance. The Liverpool right-back can expect to create a goal every four games and he moves the ball up the pitch more than any of the other candidates. If an England side that has lacked imagination and invention in the past wants a new creative outlet, here he is.

Alexander-Arnold’s ability on the ball has never been in doubt, though. It is his defending which is often touted as a weak spot and that is reflected in some of his underlying numbers, with him winning a relatively low number of tackles and being weak in the air.

It is not all bad, though. Alexander-Arnold wins a fair number of interceptions and is beaten less on the dribble than any of Southgate’s other options. This is not the defensive disasterclass that Alexander-Arnold’s harshest critics often speak of, and should give Southgate pause for thought.

Kyle Walker

It can be difficult to separate a player’s characteristics and their team’s tactics, which may be the case with Walker. The Manchester City right back has the lowest expected assists of the five options and compared to the others, he rarely presses opponents successfully.

That may be surprising but fits in with the more cautious, controlled style that City have played this season under Pep Guardiola. The full-backs, in particular, have not got up the pitch and created as much, preferring to stay deeper or step into midfield.

That means Walker has played more passes into the final third from deep than Southgate’s alternatives. His defending is solid enough too, and is based more around winning tackles and aerial duels than making interceptions. It is different from what we have come to expect from Walker but he has impressed this year all the same.

Kieran Trippier

Another veteran of 2018, Trippier celebrated winning La Liga with Atletico Madrid at the weekend and could top that off with earning a place in Southgate’s squad. Though forgotten or maligned by some due to playing outside the Premier League, the England manager has not ignored him.

What does he do well? Trippier is second only to Alexander-Arnold in terms of expected assists and moves the ball up the pitch well. He does not dribble often but when he does, he is often successful and - again, like Alexander-Arnold - he is only rarely dispossessed.

Trippier’s weakness in the data is on the other side of the ball. Winning a lot of aerial battles aside, he does not make as many successful tackles and interceptions as his rivals for a spot and is beaten on the dribble more times than not. His set-piece ability and leadership qualities still make him a Southgate favourite.

Reece James

James is highly regarded within the England set-up. Beyond this tournament, it will be no surprise if he and Alexander-Arnold are the two fighting over the starting spot. For now though, it may be that only one of them can go to the Euros.

The Chelsea right-back’s profile is interesting. James is a dribbler rather than a playmaker, as such, choosing to carry the ball up the pitch rather than pass it. His creative output is some way off Alexander-Arnold but practically the same as Trippier.

James is aggressive defensively, pressing more than the other four options and winning more tackles than them too, but also makes interceptions. If there’s a weakness, it is can be beaten in one-on-ones and often is, but that may be a risk worth taking.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Everyone knows that Wan-Bissaka is at his best on the defensive side of the ball and it is no surprise to see his profile skew that way. Strong when pressing opponents and excellent at intercepting attacks, the United full-back surprisingly trails James on tackles won but only slightly.

The issue is in possession. Wan-Bissaka plays the fewest balls into the final third and covers the least ground in his passing. James is similar on both counts but Wan-Bissaka does not have the Chelsea full-back’s dribbling ability to make up for it.

If needing to shut a specific left winger down, he is the best man for the job but others are capable of doing a similar job while offering more on the ball. That is at least partly why an England call-up looks unlikely for Wan-Bissaka any time soon.

Who should England pick?

Southgate has a very difficult decision to make and will likely be criticised whatever it is. Wan-Bissaka is not without his merits defensively, while all four of the main contenders for a spot excel in different areas.

Alexander-Arnold is the playmaker. James is the dribbler, who could cause havoc running with the ball at tired defences. Walker is defensively sound and has spent a year impressing with patient build-up play. Trippier is relatively similar to Alexander-Arnold but without the creative heights and possibly weaker defensively.

At right-back, Southgate has tended to break the two-per-position rule that guides many international managers when selecting their squads. With that in mind, a three of Alexander-Arnold, Walker and James would appear to give the best mix of attributes and abilities, but whether the England manager goes that way remains to be seen.

Data from StatsBomb via FBRef. Radar tool designed by Charles Boutaud .