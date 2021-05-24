newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Apple says AirTag tracking tech not in new TV remote because it’s too ‘thick’ to lose in the sofa

By Adam Smith
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1knjzM_0a92Uszi00

An Apple executive has given an unusual explanation for why the company’s Apple TV remote does not contain its AirTag tracking technology: the remote is too thick to lose.

Apple’s AirTag, the small tracker that uses the company’s iPhones and iPads to locate itself if lost, was announced earlier this month.

Users were surprised that the new tracking technology had not been used in the company’s recently-released Siri Remote – as television remote controls are infamous for getting lost. But as Apple VP Tim Twerdahl explained in an interview with MobileSyrup’s Patrick O’Rourke , the answer was just to make the device larger.

“Was there ever any thought to adding some sort of AirTag-like technology in the Siri remote?” Mr O’Rourke asked. “I’m always losing the remote in my couch cushions and it seems like it would be a great idea. Did Apple not bother because the ‘Find My’ network is more designed for use outside of the home?”

AirTags are “most powerful out of the home”, Twerdahl said in response. “With the changes we’ve made to the Siri Remote — including making it a bit thicker so it won’t fall in your couch cushions as much — that need to have all these other network devices find it seems a little bit lower.”

Some users have evidently disagreed, to the extent of creating a 3D-printed remote case featuring a dedicated AirTags holder. Apple’s advert for AirTags also showed someone diving into their sofa cushions to find their keys, the usual home of lost remotes.

As well as new AirTags and Apple TV remote, the company also recently launched its new iPad Pro and iMac computer , and code in its iPhone operating system also revealed a new pair of Beats headphones that could launch soon .

The Independent

The Independent

134K+
Followers
78K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Ipads#Computer Code#Mobilesyrup#The Siri Remote#Iphone#Tracking#Beats Headphones#Lost Remotes#Airtag Like Technology#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
ElectronicsCNET

We tested Apple's new TV settings tool. Here's what you should do instead

You want your TV to look its best, and Apple has a new feature that promises to to just that. Called color balance, it uses the camera on you iPhone to measure your TV and automatically the picture from your Apple TV. Sounds pretty cool, right? It definitely is, but depending on your TV there's an even simpler method. It doesn't require an Apple device and works with everything you watch.
Electronicsgamesinners.com

Apple TV 4K: All the upgrades from a new processor to the new remote

A lot of changes are coming to the Apple TV 4K streaming box. This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. It may have taken nearly three years, but Apple is finally giving the Apple TV 4K an upgrade, which it announced at Apple’s Spring Loaded event. The new streaming box costs $179 (£169, AU$249) with 32GB storage, or $199 (£189, AU$279) with 64GB, and boasts the company’s A12 Bionic processor. It’s better suited for modern home theaters and handling Apple’s latest services, particularly its Apple TV Plus streaming video platform and Apple Arcade gaming service. High frame rates are now supported, and AirPlay has been updated to support high-frame-rate HDR. A color balance feature will pair the new Apple TV with your iPhone to use the sensors in your phone to fine-tune the TV picture.The new Apple TV 4K remote.
Electronicsimore.com

Poll: Are you planning to buy Apple's AirTag?

Apple's AirTag tracker has been on sale for a week and seems popular. Apple's AirTag item tracker has been on sale for a week or so now and it's proven popular among those who have already picked one – or a few – up. Tracking keys, luggage, and more using a little white puck is something people seem more than happy to pay $29 for, but are you?
NFLPhone Arena

Apple AirTags are a potential privacy nightmare

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author. Apple's tiny little AirTags have a noble mission: to help you "lose your knack for losing things," as Apple would tell you. They are designed to help you find your keys, backpack, bicycle, and basically anything you attach them to.
Technologymarketplace.org

What you need to know about Apple’s new tracking update

If you have an iPhone or iPad and your software is up to date, you may have seen a prompt pop up in Instagram, Facebook or other apps. It asks if you want to allow the apps to track you, and it’s a little confusing. On today’s show, we’ll try and help a listener clear it up. Plus, immersive travel, jobs numbers and Kai Ryssdal’s “Top Gun” days.
Travelidropnews.com

Blogger Mails Apple AirTag to London and Successfully Tracks Its Journey

Apple only recently announced its long-expected AirTags for smart tracking, but people are already finding innovative new uses for them – including sending them through the mail. The AirTag’s small, coin-like shape allows it to be used in all sorts of scenarios, like keeping them in a laptop case or...
Electronicsdailyresearchplot.com

How Much Is Apple’s AirTag & Is It Worth Buying?

Apple’s AirTag Updates: Apple gave everyone a surprise by releasing its AirTag. There are some really advanced features in this gadget. AirTag uses three different communication technologies along with Apple’s special Find My Network. Though it all looks fancy and sounds impressive, the actual quality and accuracy of these features...
ElectronicsWired

Apple’s AirTags Are a Gift to Stalkers

When Apple first unveiled the iPod, Steve Jobs promised to put a “thousand songs in your pocket.” Twenty years later, when Apple unveiled its newest device, AirTags, it promised to put a global tracking network in your pocket, purse, or any place else the tiny device can be hidden. AirTags are a Bluetooth-enabled homing beacon about the size of a quarter. They are marketed as a great way to track lost luggage or keys, but they may become the latest way for abusers to stalk survivors of intimate partner violence.
ElectronicsWashington Post

Apple’s AirTag offers convenience but poses serious threats — and it’s not alone

Allie Funk is a senior research analyst for technology and democracy at Freedom House. At first glance, Apple’s new coin-size tracking device, the $29 AirTag, seems like a convenient solution to an all-too-familiar problem: It leads you back to the items you always seem to lose. But in this case, convenience comes at a potentially dangerous cost. Dropped covertly into someone’s bag or placed under the seat of their car, the AirTag can also serve as an inexpensive form of “stalkerware,” used to digitally track an intimate partner, a journalist, a stranger or really any target of the stalker’s choosing — a frightening prospect in a country such as the United States, where more than 10 million people experience partner and gender-based violence each year.
Electronicspocketnow.com

This is why AirPods Max and Pro won’t support Apple Music lossless audio

Earlier today, Apple announced that Apple Music is marrying Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos for its entire catalog of audio content. In addition to it, over 75 million songs will be available to stream in lossless quality. But as soon as the announcement was made, an online debate and lots of confusion around audio codecs emerged, whether Bluetooth transmission can handle a bitrate high enough to support truly ‘lossless music’ and what devices actually support this experience. Well, Apple has confirmed that lossless audio streaming is not supported on any AirPods model. Not even the $549 AirPods Max.
ElectronicsPhone Arena

How to change Apple AirTag battery

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Apple's AirTags are jokingly referred to the only Apple product where you can replace the battery yourself. And yeah, considering you will need to do so annually, it's good that there are no shenanigans here.
Electronicsxda-developers

Apple is working on a new pair of wireless earbuds called Beats Studio Buds

Apple’s go-to wireless earbuds are part of the AirPods lineup, which is comprised of the regular AirPods, the AirPods Pro, and we even recently got full-fledged wireless headphones in the form of the AirPods Max. But AirPods are not Apple’s only audio venture. They also own the Beats brand, first founded by Dr. Dre, and have released many Apple-centric products since their 2014 acquisition. They often feature similar hardware to AirPods, including Apple’s W1 and H1 chipsets, and work pretty well on iOS devices as a result. New Beats true wireless earbuds, seemingly called Beats Studio Buds, are coming soon if images found in the tvOS 14.6 and iOS 14.6 betas are anything to go by.
Electronicsthecherawchronicle.com

This is how the Apple AirTag’s countermeasures work

With AirTag, you can monitor the location of important things, like keys, wallet, and bag. AirTags are used to tracking things. Not intended for use on humans and pets. But what if someone wants to monitor your actions and hide the AirTag in your bag? Apple has taken this into account to prevent someone from following you unnoticed. This should prevent unwanted stalking. People who wish to misuse the AirTag face a number of obstacles. But the system is not completely waterproof either.
NFLTidbits

13 AirTag Tracking Scenarios

Apple’s AirTag is an odd product from a company that typically makes devices designed for interaction. It’s an inert button designed to be tracked passively across Apple’s crowdsourced Find My network, in which every iPhone, iPad, and Mac that opts into the Find My network provides privacy-protecting location information about wayward hardware.