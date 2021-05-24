newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic Accidents

AJ and Curtis Pritchard respond to backlash over ‘car crash’ acting debut in Hollyoaks

By Annabel Nugent
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UlMok_0a92UN4X00

AJ and Curtis Pritchard have responded after their acting debut in Hollyoaks went viral for all the wrong reasons.

The brothers appeared in the long-running Channel 4 soap earlier this month, but their acting was received poorly by viewers who dubbed the scene a “car crash”.

A clip of the scene went viral on social media, with many people commenting their horror.

“This looks like GCSE drama,” wrote one confused viewer. “What a terrible day to not be blind, deaf and dead,” added another person.

Hollyoaks alumni Gerard McCarthy commented: “The next time a producer/casting director says the words ‘but they have a big social media following’... just point them in the direction of this absolute car crash!”

AJ and Curtis have since responded to the backlash in a recent interview.

Curtis, who found fame as a reality star in 2019 on Love Island , told OK! Magazine : “Up to this moment I felt absolutely nothing about it because I hadn’t realised anybody had said anything.

“We always get that, we always get different things and for me it’s always about positivity.”

AJ, a former professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing , added: “I’ve learned to go for the positives and not the negatives.

“If someone’s got constructive criticism, 100 per cent that’s great, but if it’s just negativity then it’s not something I’m going to waste my energy and time on that.”

In March 2020, AJ quit Strictly Come Dancing after four years . In a statement, his agent confirmed that AJ had left “to explore opportunities in the presenting world alongside his brother Curtis”. He has since appeared on I’m a Celebrity .

Last month, Curtis apologised after being criticised for making “disgusting” and “misogynistic” jokes in a stand-up comedy routine .

The Independent

The Independent

134K+
Followers
78K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curtis Pritchard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Crash#Backlash#Channel 4#Ok Magazine#Producer#Soap#Clip#Dancing#Gcse Drama#Negativity#Positivity#Constructive Criticism#Love Island#Acting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesBBC

Abbie Quinnen reveals 'horrible' Instagram abuse over burns

Dancer Abbie Quinnen, who was badly burned when a social media stunt went wrong, says she has received "horrible" messages from trolls on Instagram since the accident in January. Quinnen and her partner, ex-Strictly star AJ Pritchard, were due to film a trick with highly-flammable liquid when a fireball "shot...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

AJ and Curtis Pritchard FINALLY speak out amid Hollyoaks backlash! Brothers claim they had NO IDEA that soap stars and viewers have branded their acting 'agonising to watch'

AJ and Curtis Pritchard have finally reacted to the backlash they've faced for appearing in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks. The brothers - who are professional ballroom dancers-turned-reality stars - play twins Marco and Jacob in the long-running soap; but their scenes have been going viral in the past weeks due to their 'wooden' acting.
Celebritiesuncrazed.com

Billie Eilish Responds To Vogue Cover Backlash

Billie Eilish has recently fallen victim to online criticisms and took to her Instagram story after receiving harsh critique following the release of her June 2021 cover for British Vogue. The cover, released May 7, features the star in custom Gucci and Agent Provocateur – a completely different look for...
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Hollyoaks confirms return for ex-Coronation Street star Lucy-Jo Hudson

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has confirmed that Lucy-Jo Hudson is reprising her role as Donna-Marie Quinn on the Channel 4 soap. Viewers recently found out that Juliet (Niamh Blackshaw) has been receiving text messages from her estranged mother Donna-Marie, causing problems between Juliet and her girlfriend Peri Lomax as Juliet refused to come clean over who she'd been secretly texting.
Celebritiesdexerto.com

Addison Rae “nervous” over He’s All That acting debut

TikTok star Addison Rae has made her foray into the music business and the movie industry — but despite her massive success as an influencer, she’s nervous about her upcoming film debut. Addison Rae is more than one of TikTok’s most-followed content creators; having scored her very own makeup line...
Celebritieshazard-herald.com

Peter Andre: I performed at David Schwimmer's wedding in 2010!

Peter Andre has revealed he performed at David Schwimmer’s 2010 wedding after being requested personally by the ‘Friends’ star. The 48-year-old singer has said he was asked to meet David back in 2010 when the actor was planning his wedding to Zoe Buckman – whom he divorced in 2017 – and thought the star was joking when he asked him to perform at his nuptials.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Ben And Ciara’s Summer Miracle, Wedding Anniversary Unlocks Memories?

DOOL spoilers for summer 2021 confirm that Ciara will come back to Salem. During her last stint, she was found alive but unconscious. She accidentally caused a gas leak, as well as an explosion inside the glass cage. Ben carried his wife into the hospital and she had surgery. However, when Ciara woke up, she was missing three years of memories. That just happened to include the “Cin” love story. By the time Ciara made her exit, she decided to leave Salem with Theo Carver (Cameron Johnson).
Beauty & Fashioncrossroadstoday.com

Cat Deeley’s silky secret

Cat Deeley’s blow dry lasts “for days” now she has switched to silk pillowcases. The ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ presenter has revealed one of the tricks to her glossy mane is to rest her head on one of the hypoallergenic pillow covers from The Big Silk. She said...
TV Seriessoapsindepth.com

Roger Howarth’s New GENERAL HOSPITAL Role Revealed!

When Franco was killed off of GENERAL HOSPITAL, fans were shocked and hoped that this was all a fake-out to trap Peter, but very quickly it was revealed that the character was, in fact, dead… but portrayer Roger Howarth was not leaving the soap! After a period of time off, Howarth was set to return in a top-secret role that had viewers speculating he’d be playing anyone from his old ONE LIFE TO LIVE character of Todd Manning to a recast of Drew Cain and everyone in between! But now it can finally be revealed — Howarth made his return to GH in the May 27 episode as a doctor named Austin!
CelebritiesFrankfort Times

Danielle Lloyd pregnant with her fifth child

Danielle Lloyd is pregnant with her fifth child. The former glamour model has revealed she is expecting her fifth child - her second with current husband Michael O'Neill - and she is desperate for it to be a little girl this time around.