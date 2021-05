The NFL Draft is now over and done with but questions over whether the Eagles answered all the right questions should now be the topic of conversation. The franchise took a huge step forward in the right direction for the first time in a long time. There was a different vibe around the Eagles’, war room and it was evident. From the infamous pouting of Tom Donahoe to the exciting reaction of Defensive Coordinator John Gannon, an outburst of confusion was quickly reassured on day three thanks to a refreshing string of decisions from Howie Roseman.