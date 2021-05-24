Cancel
Environment

Chance of scattered showers Tuesday

By Brian Gotter
TMJ4 News
 20 days ago
After the morning fog burned off, today has been a great day with sunshine and highs in the 80s inland to 70s along the lake. There is a very slight chance for rain overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Scattered showers are possible Tuesday with the best chance for rain is in the evening. There is a very slight chance a few storms might become severe ahead of a cold front. Despite the chance for rain, Tuesday's highs are in the low 80s with a SW wind gusting to 30 mph.

Wednesday is sunny and beautiful behind the front with less humidity. Highs will be in the 70s, but it will get chilly along the lakefront in the afternoon with a NE wind at 20 mph developing. Thursday and Friday are not nice days with the next storm systems approaching. Thursday is cloudy, windy and chilly with NE winds at 25 mph keeping temps in the 50s. Rain is likely throughout the day. Friday morning will still see some showers, but it is dry by afternoon, but it remains cloudy, windy and chilly with highs in the 50s. The holiday weekend is looking better with highs in the 60s and 70s and a lot of sun.

TONIGHT : Mostly cloudy and muggy with showers after 5am
Low: 67
Wind: SW 5-15 mph

TUESDAY : Mostly cloudy, warm and windy with scattered T'storms
Some storms might become severe in the evening
High: 83
Wind: SW 15-30 mph

WEDNESDAY : Mostly sunny and nice
High: 70 Lakefront...78 Inland
Lakefront becoming cooler in afternoon
Wind: NW/NE 10-20 mph

THURSDAY : Cloudy, windy and chilly with rain likely
High: 57
Wind: NE 15-25 mph

FRIDAY : Morning rain, then cloudy windy and chilly
High: 55
Wind: NE 15-25 mph

SATURDAY : Mostly sunny and cool
High: 58 Lakefront...67 Inland
Wind: NE 10-15 mph

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

NEW ORLEANS — It will be a hot and humid end to the weekend with possibly some cool relief in the form of some rainfall Sunday. Tonight, warm and humid with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. Otherwise, expect a partly cloudy sky with lows in the mid to upper 70s.