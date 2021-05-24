Chance of scattered showers Tuesday

After the morning fog burned off, today has been a great day with sunshine and highs in the 80s inland to 70s along the lake. There is a very slight chance for rain overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Scattered showers are possible Tuesday with the best chance for rain is in the evening. There is a very slight chance a few storms might become severe ahead of a cold front. Despite the chance for rain, Tuesday's highs are in the low 80s with a SW wind gusting to 30 mph.

Wednesday is sunny and beautiful behind the front with less humidity. Highs will be in the 70s, but it will get chilly along the lakefront in the afternoon with a NE wind at 20 mph developing. Thursday and Friday are not nice days with the next storm systems approaching. Thursday is cloudy, windy and chilly with NE winds at 25 mph keeping temps in the 50s. Rain is likely throughout the day. Friday morning will still see some showers, but it is dry by afternoon, but it remains cloudy, windy and chilly with highs in the 50s. The holiday weekend is looking better with highs in the 60s and 70s and a lot of sun.

TONIGHT : Mostly cloudy and muggy with showers after 5am

Low: 67

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

TUESDAY : Mostly cloudy, warm and windy with scattered T'storms

Some storms might become severe in the evening

High: 83

Wind: SW 15-30 mph

WEDNESDAY : Mostly sunny and nice

High: 70 Lakefront...78 Inland

Lakefront becoming cooler in afternoon

Wind: NW/NE 10-20 mph

THURSDAY : Cloudy, windy and chilly with rain likely

High: 57

Wind: NE 15-25 mph

FRIDAY : Morning rain, then cloudy windy and chilly

High: 55

Wind: NE 15-25 mph

SATURDAY : Mostly sunny and cool

High: 58 Lakefront...67 Inland

Wind: NE 10-15 mph