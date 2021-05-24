At the Billboard Music Awards, The Jonas Brothers And Marshmello Perform “Leave Before You Love Me”
At the Billboard Music Awards tonight, Nick Jonas did double duty. Not only did the JoBro host the award show, but he also joined his brothers for a performance of their collaboration with the masked DJ sensation Marshmello, "Leave Before You Love Me." Nick is balancing his musical career with the band he has with his brothers Joe and Kevin, and the three obviously have the juggling act down pat now, having just released his own solo album, Spaceman.