A, S, D, F

By Saïd Sayrafiezade
The New Yorker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy the time six o’clock is about to roll around, I’m beginning to wonder if working in an art gallery is taking some sort of toll on my psyche. One part of the problem is that I haven’t done anything all day, since there hasn’t been anything to do, and the other part of the problem is something I can’t quite name yet. This is the moment when the owner emerges from his back office—three minutes before six—holding a two-page handwritten letter that he needs me to type right now, because there’s a collector on the West Coast who might be interested in “Untitled X.”

Musicfloodmagazine.com

In Conversation: Current Joys’ Nick Rattigan Explores Memory, Place, and Time on “Voyager”

Current Joys’ frontman Nick Rattigan is not used to sitting still. Whether he’s releasing music under his solo moniker or alongside Jacob Rubeck as Surf Curse, Rattigan is almost always in the throes of the album cycle and its ensuing tour whirlwind. That is, until everything abruptly stopped, and Rattigan had nothing but time; time to be alone, time to breathe, time to think. Perhaps it’s a bit ironic, then, that the album that emerges on the other side is not only Current Joys’ most inclusive and collaborative yet, but their most decisive as well, as if Rattigan prepared for the strangest year in our collective lives by making the perfect album to welcome us back.
Rosenberg, TXFort Bend Herald

Dr. Herb Phelan — a surgeon and a storytellerDr. Herb Phelan — a surgeon and a storytellerDr. Herb Phelan III

Although it may create an air of mystique and intrigue, the reasoning behind author Arthur Herbert’s pen name is a logical one: it organizes his two lines of work. During the day, he’s Dr. Herb Phelan III, a practicing surgeon, and when an inspirational slice of fiction finds its way to the forefront of his mind, then he’s an author, carefully building a story, one word at a time.
Designthehousethatlarsbuilt.com

Becoming: Rachel Kiser Smith from the Lars Print Shop

Rachel Kiser Smith is a visual artist residing in Florida. The layered textures and simple lines of her artwork are a playful pursuit of beauty and joy. You can find Rachel’s work in our print shop here and on her instagram @rachelkisersmith. Without any more delay, meet Rachel!. What did...
Visual ArtPosted by
Art in America

Why David Hammons’s Elusive Art Continues to Intrigue, Mystify, and Provoke

In 2002, David Hammons invited people to come to a New York gallery and admire a whole lot of nothing. For a now-famous piece called Concerto in Black and Blue (2002), visitors to Ace Gallery were given tiny flashlights that, when turned on, emitted a blue light. They journeyed into the pitch-black gallery and explored 20,000 square feet of space. What visitors slowly realized, moving through the show, was that there was not a single art object on view. There was, in other words, not much to see.
Buying CarsMySanAntonio

Forget Winnebago, This Rare Blue Bird Wanderlodge Is the Retro RV You Want

It’s been over a decade since Wanderlodge motorhomes ceased production, so it’s no wonder the name fails to get a mention alongside RV legends like Winnebago and Airstream. But in the brand’s heyday, well-heeled men who preferred to travel in style (and on their own terms) sought out the lavish coaches, including Johnny Cash, Muhammad Ali, John Wayne and even King Hussein of Jordan, according to The New York Times.
Niagara, NYniagaranow.com

Eye for Art: 'The Song of Love'

In these days of our town’s empty streets, closed shops and still dark theatre scene, the remarkable images of Italy’s influential metaphysical artist Giorgio de Chirico comes to mind. In his haunting deserted piazzas, the late-afternoon sun throws dramatic long shadows but the clarity of that light never penetrates the...
Video Gamesbitchute.com

Dark Lord Elliott

Vacation Simulator Playthrough: Part 3! Dark Lord Elliott!. While I don't approve of some of the things that I painted, if you get offended by them, you're a child, and need to grow a pair. Dark Lord Elliott has spoken!. May 20, 2021. Vacation Simulator Playthrough: Part 2! Dark Lord...
MusicStereogum

Father John Misty Announces Two Free Shows With The LA Phil

It’s been a good long while since we’ve heard from Father John Misty. Bearded and sardonic singer-songwriter extraordinaire Josh Tillman actually graced us with quite a bit of music last year — two new songs, a live album, covers of T. Rex and Leonard Cohen — but his formerly hyperactive public profile has been scaled back significantly. His Twitter, while reactivated, is absent of all the old quips. Like many musicians, he hasn’t played a show since 2019, when he was out supporting the prior year’s God’s Favorite Customer, for which he gave no interviews.
San Diego, CASan Diego weekly Reader

Painting with a glass of mezcal

Jamal Smith (aka 10-19 The Numberman) is one half of Parker & the Numberman, a hip-hop trio with Jack King and Brandon Zamudio. Their EP Early was nominated for Best Hip-Hop Album at the 2011 San Diego Music Awards. The following year, the band (reduced to a duo) won a Best Hip-Hop Album SDMA. He went solo in 2014 with a four-song cassette tape, the Natalie Rose EP, and his album Solus Superstes won Best Hip-Hop or Rap Album at the 2018 San Diego Music Awards. He’s now releasing new music with a trip-hop quartet, 10-19 and the Numbermen, described as “a psychedelic outfit bent on exploring the outer edges of traditional rap music, stretching and bending its boom-bap boundaries into a surreal mix of rhyme, rhythm, and melody.” The new project pairs him with multi-instrumentalists/producers Joel Kynan, Brian Scafidi, and Sean Burdeaux. Recorded in January and released on local It’s Okay I’m Crying Records, their debut EP Spokes was preceded by singles such as “Smooth Piss” (which also came with a music video) and “July 10th.”
New York City, NYt2conline.com

Bright Artful Days with Visual Creative Director Jonathan Rosen

The art world continues to emerge from the shadow of the pandemic. Helping paint the pathway to brighter days are individuals like New York City visual artist and creative director, Jonathan Rosen. Most recently he is collaborating with art exhibition space W1 Curates this month. Known for his language-based and...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Bo-Young Kim on Finding Unlikely Sci-Fi Influences

Western works of science fiction were not easily accessible in translation in South Korea until recent years. The country was ruled by a succession of military dictatorships until around 1992, and before that time, South Korean culture had been surveilled through a state censorship system that had been first devised by the Japanese government during the colonial era of 1910 through 1945. It has thus been only for two or three decades that South Korea has had a thriving science fiction and fantasy cultural scene, which first began to develop on the internet. Without a full appreciation of this history, critics inside and outside South Korea often wonder at the little exposure that the country has had to Western science fiction culture.
Theater & DanceWashington Post

Q&A: London Kaye on the art of crocheting (May 27 | 11 a.m. ET)

London Kaye is a Los Angeles-based street artist whose yarn creations have been part of a crochet revolution. She got her BFA degree in dance from New York University, then began a crocheting career that took off after installations in Brooklyn and Manhattan. She launched her own product line with Lion, featuring yarn that is specifically made for indoor/outdoor use, and she is the author of the book “Crochet with London Kaye.” On International Women’s Day, a crocheted mural of Kamala Harris’s likeness and the words “I’m Speaking” was installed at the Wharf in Washington, D.C., a project masterminded by Kaye through Love Across the USA, an organization that creates crochet art installations honoring notable women.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Moby Doc’: Film Review

The guiding principle of PBS’ American Masters franchise — and of a whole subset of documentaries at large — is that there is something to be learned from the stories of great people, takeaways that can either be applied to our presumably less-great lives or at least be sources of inspiration.
Chicago, ILHello Magazine

See the cast of Chicago Fire and their real-life partners

Are you a fan of Chicago Fire? The addictive drama, which has been on screens since 2012, follows a group of Chicago-based firefighters and chronicles the issues they face both on and off the job. The series has made household names out of its cast members, but what do you...
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Woman, 39, eaten alive by bear in Colorado is identified as partner pays tribute

The heartbroken partner of a woman killed by a bear has paid tribute to his “lifelong adventurer” partner following her remains being discovered last week. She was identified by her boyfriend after her remains were found on Friday night 350 miles southwest of Denver in the town of Durango. The autopsy revealed she died of “penetrating injuries to the neck” including multiple bite wounds, La Plata County Coroner Jann Smith reported.Her boyfriend described her as “my northern star and the love of my life.”He continued, “Laney spent her life in the outdoors and was an experienced and knowledgeable operator...
Relationship AdvicePopculture

'Bachelor' Winner Ends Decade-Long Marriage

Shayne Lamas, who was the final rose recipient on Season 12 of The Bachelor, announced that she is splitting from her husband, Nik Richie. According to Page Six, Lamas and Richie, who is the founder of the controversial gossip site The Dirty, are set to divorce after 11 years of marriage. They initially wed in Las Vegas in 2010, hours after meeting one another. The pair share a daughter and a son together.