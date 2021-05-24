newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Myers, FL

Toxic blue-green algae continues to come down Caloosahatchee

By Anyssa Bohanan
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GAJsE_0a92U2cX00

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Water officials are tackling toxic blue-green algae coming down the Caloosahatchee River.

Several health alerts have been put in place due to the green gunk making a mess of some canals.

The area near the Franklin Lock in Alva is one of the areas placed under a health alert.

Reducing water releases from the lake has the potential to significantly improve Southwest Florida waterways, but the Army Corps said that they’re not making any significant changes any time soon. Plus, some water releases are necessary to balance salinity further down the river.

The Army Corps of Engineers said that Lake O is in a much better position than it was in a month ago. They’re hoping that the dry, hot weather will evaporate the water on the lake and reducing water levels.

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alva, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
Fort Myers, FL
Society
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Algae#Caloosahatchee River#Hot Weather#Dry Weather#Toxic Blue Green Algae#Water Levels#Water Officials#Salinity#Lake#Water Releases#Fla#Balance#Franklin Lock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Science
Related
WildlifePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Mat algae covers bottom of Matlacha Pass

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Another threat is lurking under the surface of the water, and it’s called mat algae. It can destroy the ecosystem by sucking all the oxygen out of the water. Right now thick, green, mat algae is covering the bottom of Matlacha Pass. “The root cause is...
Collier County, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Prevent wildfires by disposing of yard waste responsibly – Here’s what to do

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Fire crews have been working around the clock to put out the brush fire ravaging areas of 14th Avenue in Golden Gate Estates. More than 900 acres have burned and as of Wednesday morning and the brush fire is 80 percent contained. The Board of Collier County Commissioners authorized a burn ban Wednesday morning for the county effective immediately.
North Port, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Burn ban issued for City of North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. – A burn ban was issued for the City of North Port Wednesday afternoon. City officials said the Fire Chief for the City of North Port has determined that an “Extraordinary Fire Hazard” now exists due to the extreme drought conditions and the threat of wildfire. Effective immediately, the Outdoor Burn Ban is enacted within city limits.
Collier County, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Golden Gate Estates brush fire 95 percent contained

GOLDEN GATE ESTATES, Fla. – The brush fire in Golden Gate Estates is now 95 percent contained at 900 acres as of Wednesday evening, according to fire officials. The massive fire reached 1,500 acres at it’ peak Sunday morning. All evacuation orders have been lifted as of 4 p.m. Sunday, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.
Cape Coral, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Cape Coral considers adopting panhandling ordinance

CAPE CORAL, FLA.– The Cape Coral City Council is considering an ordinance prohibiting panhandling. The purpose of the ordinance is to prohibit activities that interfere with the primary purpose of public roads and rights-of-ways by causing distractions to drivers, unsafe pedestrian movements, stopping or slowing down traffic, or accidents. Individuals...
Cape Coral, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Boater dies after crashing into Cape Coral dock

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A boater died Wednesday afternoon after crashing into a dock at Alhambra Lake near SW 4th Court in Cape Coral. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. when an 18-foot pontoon boat crashed into a dock causing the driver to be thrown from the vessel.
Lee County, FLfox13news.com

Manatee treated at ZooTampa after eating toxic algae released back into the wild

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Deputies in Lee County, Florida, recently helped return a 1,100-pound manatee back to the wild video from the sheriff’s office shows. The manatee, who was given the nickname Darling, was found trapped in mangroves back in February after it had eaten red tide algae and suffered health issues as a result, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.
Lee County, FLPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Lake Okeechobee littered with blue-green algae

LEE COUNTY, Fla.– The latest pictures from Lake Okeechobee are causing concern as some parts of the lake are seeing huge blooms and even mats of blue-green algae. A few spots along the Caloosahatchee River are starting to see the algae as well. “There is a decent amount of colonies,...