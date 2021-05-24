newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Commentary: Medicaid expansion has never been about money.

By Michele Johnson
Posted by 
Tennessee Lookout
Tennessee Lookout
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yiv9J_0a92U0r500

As our legislators adjourn, they keep in place for the seventh year their law preventing their fellow Tennesseans from receiving federal health insurance. Legislators also keep in place the health coverage that they and their families enjoy, subsidized by the taxes of their fellow Tennesseans.

In 2015, Republican Gov. Bill Haslam proposed to expand Medicaid coverage to 300,000 uninsured Tennesseans, including 29,000 veterans. His plan, known as Insure Tennessee, would have cost the state nothing: federal funding would cover 90% of the costs, and hospitals volunteered to pay an assessment covering the remaining 10%. Business groups, medical professionals and the public overwhelmingly supported the plan. The federal funding would have strengthened the state’s healthcare infrastructure and generated 15,000 new jobs.

The legislature immediately killed the plan. The federal funding was authorized by the Affordable Care Act, or “Obamacare”, and Republican legislators feared being politically tainted by approving anything even vaguely associated with the former president.

Of course, that’s not the reason legislative leaders gave for denying health care to their fellow Tennesseans. They claimed money was the problem. The feds might pull back the funding and leave the state out on a limb, they argued, so the only fiscally responsible course was to not take the money to begin with. Gov. Haslam’s plan would automatically end if federal money dried up, so that was always a bogus argument. But legislators used it anyway, claiming they were just looking out for the state budget.

Congress recently passed a law that will pay holdout states like Tennessee enormous bonuses for expanding coverage. In addition to the $1.4 billion a year Tennessee was already eligible to receive, the state budget would receive a $900 million windfall over two year to expand coverage. GOP legislative leaders turned it down.

Most states – including a majority of those led by Republican governors – have expanded coverage, leaving Tennessee as one of only 12 holdouts. That has created a natural experiment allowing comparisons between states that have expanded coverage and those that have refused. Over 400 studies establish beyond dispute that states that expand have stronger economies, less hospital closures, fewer medical bankruptcies, improved birth outcomes, lower maternal mortality, earlier cancer detection, more robust addiction treatment resources and decreased child abuse. The coronavirus pandemic, which has already killed over 12,000 Tennesseans statewide, has shown that expanded coverage benefits not only newly insured individuals but the communities in which they live.

Still, officials in Tennessee and other holdout states continued to invoke money concerns. So Congress recently called their bluff by passing a law that will pay holdout states enormous bonuses for expanding coverage. In addition to the $1.4 billion a year Tennessee was already eligible to receive, the state budget will receive a $900 million windfall over two years, if it expands coverage. Lt. Governor Randy McNally said the state should reconsider expansion in light of the new federal money. But other leaders immediately shut down the conversation, demonstrating that money isn’t their real concern.

Fortunately, ordinary Tennesseans inspire us with the courage and compassion lacking in our elected officials. Jane was someone who inspired me. She worked in poorly paid jobs all her life and contracted cancer from a job removing asbestos from school buildings. Lacking insurance, she put off treatment until she was terminally ill. Jane lived in a cheap Robertson County motel where, on her “good days,” she would clean rooms to pay her rent. Though exhausted and in pain, Jane courageously spoke at public rallies in support of expanding coverage. She knew it was too late to help her but hoped her story might spare others needless suffering. She kept at it, right up until her death last year, modeling the courage and compassion our elected officials so badly need. She knew it was never about money. It is, and always has been, about the Golden Rule.

Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Lookout

204
Followers
146
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Now more than ever, tough and fair journalism is important. The Tennessee Lookout is your watchdog, telling the stories of politics and policy that affect the people of the Volunteer State. Our investigative reporters and journalists explain what’s happening, why it’s happening, and who it helps or hurts. We expose the relationships between politics, people and policy and we hold the powerful accountable. You can count on us for hard-hitting stories and incisive commentary on health care, hospital closures, mental health and addiction treatment, education, criminal justice reform and environmental issues. We are a nonprofit and all of our content is free for sharing. Tennessee Lookout is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Tennessee Lookout retains editorial independence.

 https://tennesseelookout.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Mcnally
Person
Bill Haslam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Medicaid Expansion#Bankruptcies#Medicaid Funding#Medicaid Coverage#Federal Funding#State Funding#Public Funding#Tennesseans#Insure Tennessee#Federal Money#Money Concerns#Federal Health Insurance#Republican Legislators#Health Care#Gop Legislative Leaders#Gov Haslam#Hospitals#Republican Governors#Treatment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Rutherford County, TNPosted by
Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: Survey spurred Carr to challenge Ketron

Former state Rep. Joe Carr has plenty of reasons to run against Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron in 2022, and a survey helped push him into the race. Asked this week if he conducted a poll showing he would defeat Ketron by a wide margin next year, Carr initially said he was “trying to decide” […] The post Stockard on the Stump: Survey spurred Carr to challenge Ketron appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
ImmigrationPosted by
Tennessee Lookout

Editor’s column: Lee is either ignorant or dishonest in migrant children situation

In this week’s manufactured crisis, I give you the situation of unaccompanied migrant children being transported to shelter in Chattanooga.  To hear Tennessee’s Republican leaders, the kids were snuck into our fair state in the dead of night, with no consultation with local leaders and against explicit warnings to the Biden administration that we don’t […] The post Editor’s column: Lee is either ignorant or dishonest in migrant children situation appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
ReligionPosted by
Tennessee Lookout

Commentary: What does it mean to be a Christian?

In its most basic definition, a Christian is someone who is a follower of Jesus Christ. And we follow Christ by embodying both the beliefs of the Christian faith by believing in Jesus’s life, death, and resurrection (orthodoxy), and also by putting that faith into action as true disciples of Christ (orthopraxy). But that faith […] The post Commentary: What does it mean to be a Christian? appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
U.S. PoliticsFAIR

‘Roe Has Never Been Enough, and We Still Need It’

Janine Jackson interviewed URGE’s Preston Mitchum about reproductive justice and Roe for the May 21, 2021, episode of CounterSpin. This is a lightly edited transcript. Janine Jackson: The New York Times says that by taking up the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Supreme Court is “plung[ing] back into the contentious debate over abortion.” But the right established in Roe v. Wade of the individual—and not the state—to decide whether to terminate their pregnancy prior to the point at which a fetus could live outside the womb is not really contentious. Majorities of the US public support it and, for some 50 years, courts have as well.
Fargo, NDINFORUM

Letter: What are Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer afraid of?

On Friday morning the United States Senate took a procedural vote on whether or not to investigate the January 6th attack on the United States Capitol. The United States House of Representatives had at an earlier date voted to create just such an independent commission. I noticed that North Dakota...
Washington, DCUS News and World Report

Biden Budget Drops Hyde Amendment to Allow Public Funding of Abortion

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's proposed 2022 budget omits a ban on federal funding for most abortions that has been part of government spending bills for decades. The budget, released Friday, makes no mention of the "Hyde Amendment," first passed in 1976, which has been included in federal...
Georgia StateWALB 10

Georgia senators want Medicaid expansion

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A dozen states are rejecting an offer of extra federal money if they expand Medicaid. Georgia senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock said they want to find a way to provide health insurance coverage to people in Georgia and 11 other states that haven’t agreed to expand the Medicaid program.
Indianapolis, INinkfreenews.com

Holcomb Extends Emergency Status, Removes Some Mandates

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb signed two executive orders involving the pandemic. In one order, Holcomb extended the public health emergency, which allows for the continuation of the public health emergency allows for the extension for programs such as the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Sen. Murray, Rep. Pallone Announce Plans to Develop a Public Option Proposal to Lower Health Care Costs

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), Chair of the Senate Health , Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee and Congressman. , announced their plans to develop legislation to establish a public option for health coverage to lower health care costs and help families get quality, affordable health care. The Chairs issued a Request for Information (RFI) today as they begin to work with their colleagues who have put forward public option proposals of their own to craft new comprehensive legislation.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

HHS: Statement on the Swearing-In of Chiquita Brooks-LaSure as Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Following a bipartisan confirmation by the U.S. Senate , U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. historic appointment and confirmation as the first Black woman to lead the. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. further demonstrates the. Biden-Harris Administration's. commitment to bringing diverse perspectives and...
Presidential ElectionTelegraph

More Than 150 House Democrats Call on Biden to Expand Medicare

A majority of the House Democratic caucus, 156 members, signed a letter to the White House attempting to pressure President Biden to keep his campaign promise and expand Medicare by lowering the eligibility age and adding dental, vision and hearing coverage. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), who leads the House’s progressive...
Oklahoma Statenewsoktoday.com

58th Legislature adjourns, Oklahoma Republicans taut tax cuts in Fiscal Year ’22 budget, education investment, abortion restriction

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s first regular session of the 58th Legislature adjourned on Thursday and Republican lawmakers are trumpeting the passage of pro-life legislation, tax cuts in the Fiscal Year 2022 budget and education measures. “What a difference a year makes! We prioritized and invested in public education, we...
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

The Republican Party is building a political bomb

Frida Ghitis writes today's Republican Party is building a political bomb. When it all blows up -- and it will, unless the party changes course soon -- the result will be not just rhetorical extremism, but could well include real violence.