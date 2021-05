Nicki Minaj is embracing the praise that has flooded in since her re-release of Beam Me Up Scotty on Friday. With that said, the multi-platinum queen remains a humble woman, and even she can admit when she’s been outdone. When a fan asked Nicki to disclose her favorite Drake and Lil Wayne bar, the Pink Friday MC couldn’t pick just one. “Way too many,” she wrote. “All I know is they washed me on #SeeingGreen. I’m woman enough to admit when I’ve been washed on a track by the Greats.” Still, she reminded her fans not to get it too twisted. “It’s ok #Barbz I’ve washed them b4,” she added. “We’ll live through this one. I was still a lil rusty. I washed them in my head on #Fractions.”