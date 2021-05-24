How to address the FTC guidance on AI today

James A. Sherer, Nichole Sterling, and Stanton Burke of BakerHostetler write:. Our last AI post on this blog, the New (if Decidedly Not ‘Final’) Frontier of Artificial Intelligence Regulation, touched on both the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) April 19, 2021, AI guidance and the European Commission’s proposed AI Regulation. The FTC’s 2021 guidance referenced, in large part, the FTC’s April 2020 post “Using Artificial Intelligence and Algorithms.” The recent FTC guidance also relied on older FTC work on AI, including a January 2016 report, “Big Data: A Tool for Inclusion or Exclusion?,” which in turn followed a September 15, 2014, workshop on the same topic. The Big Data workshop addressed data modeling, data mining and analytics, and gave us a prospective look at what would become an FTC strategy on AI.