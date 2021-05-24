newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Horoscopes May 24, 2021: Priscilla Presley, believe in your ability to succeed

By Eugenia Last
Oroville Mercury-Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Brianne Howey, 32; Priscilla Presley, 76; Patti LaBelle, 77; Bob Dylan, 80. Happy Birthday: A realistic approach to life will lead to greater stability. Strategize, then develop what you want to achieve. Building a strong base to launch your personal or professional pursuits will encourage you to do and be your best, regardless of what others say. Believe in your ability to succeed, take care of responsibilities and do what makes you happy. Your numbers are 3, 12, 18, 23, 30, 38, 49.

www.orovillemr.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priscilla Presley
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Patti Labelle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horoscopes#Think Big#Fitness#Libra#Sagittarius#Happy Birthday#Leo#Aries#Leo#Charm#Aquarius#Eugenialast Com#Twitter Facebook Linkedin#Libra#Sagittarius#Relationships#Virgo#Taurus#Gemini#July 23 Aug
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Lifestylepurewow.com

Your Weekly Horoscopes: May 30 to June 5, 2021

Holy cosmos! Is it just us or is everything feeling a bit rough around the edges? Last week’s total lunar eclipse is still shaking things up, Mercury is still retrograde and we’re just trying to get through the day in one piece. Luckily on the 2nd, Venus enters Cancer where the planet of connection brings us together with home cooked meals, cozy hangs and the best hugs. This is an important reminder that even while things are moving fast and changing quickly, staying grounded in the places and people that make us feel like home (even if we’re spending less time there) is always important. Happy Venus Return to those born with Venus in Cancer—especially to Ben Affleck! (as we’re hoping this transit is a sign that all of our Bennifer dreams really are coming true!)
LifestylePosted by
MassLive.com

Horoscope today for Wednesday, May 12

Today’s Birthday (05/12/21). You’re a rising star this year. Disciplined efforts build strong foundations for growing success. Switch collaborative directions this spring, before landing a lucrative summer opportunity. Redirect a personal project next winter before netting a bonus into shared accounts. Savor satisfying rewards while climbing the charts. To get...
LifestylePosted by
The Oregonian

Horoscope for May 14, 2021: Virgo, dormant family issues resurface; Aquarius, chin up!

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Danny Huston was born in Rome, Italy, on this day in 1962. This birthday star is known to TV fans for his roles as Jamie Laird on “Succession” and Dan Jenkins on “Yellowstone.” He has also appeared on episodes of “Doc Martin,” “American Horror Story” and “Masters of Sex.” On the big screen, Huston’s film work includes roles in “Angel Has Fallen,” “Wonder Woman” and “How to Lose Friends & Alienate People.”
LifestyleWinston-Salem Journal

Horoscope: Sunday, May 16

Your birthday May 16: You'll attract innovative individuals this year. A passionate approach to life, love and happiness will bring you one step closer to your dreams. Designate more time to nurturing friends, helping relatives and expanding your interests. A healthy attitude will lead to a better lifestyle. Make moderation a priority and creativity your goal.
LifestyleLa Crosse Tribune

Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, May 15

Today’s Birthday (05/15/21). Your status and influence rocket this year. Build strength with consistent practices. Finding financial solutions together this spring sets the stage for rising summer cash flow. Next winter inspires a change in personal direction, before a collaborative effort hits pay dirt. Enjoy the ride. Aries (March 21-April...
LifestyleArkansas Online

Horoscopes by Holiday

Happy birthday (May 15): Instead of waiting for the work that fits your skills and talents, you quite brilliantly fit your skills and talents to the work at hand, thus multiplying all factors. And the skills, talents and opportunities aren't the only things swelling, because money and relationships also expand in this ever-burgeoning year of abundance.
CelebritiesWillits News

Horoscopes May 17, 2021: Bob Saget, don’t limit the possibilities because you are afraid to do things differently

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Nikki Reed, 33; Erin Richards, 35; Hill Harper, 35; Bob Saget, 65. Happy Birthday: Put more emphasis on home, family and finding innovative ways to use both work and downtime efficiently and effectively. Maintaining balance will be the key to your success on both fronts. Don’t limit the possibilities because you are afraid to do things differently. Welcome change, and you will find it easier to take advantage of economic trends. Your numbers are 4, 11, 18, 26, 34, 43, 47.
CelebritiesSun-Journal

Aquarius: Personal growth and self-improvement will pay off

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Jamie-Lynn Sigler, 40; David Krumholtz, 43; Russell Hornsby, 47; Chazz Palminteri, 69. Happy Birthday: Take a look around you, draw on what’s positive in your life and look for the silver lining in any situation you face. Opportunity is within reach; all you have to do is recognize your attributes and put them to the test. Complaining and arguing are wastes of time. Put your energy where it counts, and progress will follow. Your numbers are 7, 18, 22, 24, 30, 36, 44.
CelebritiesSun-Journal

Pisces: Distance yourself from people who are challenging or indulgent

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Megan Fox, 35; Tori Spelling, 48; Janet Jackson, 55; Pierce Brosnan, 68. Happy Birthday: You’ll attract innovative individuals this year. A passionate approach to life, love and happiness will bring you one step closer to your dreams, hopes and wishes. Designate more time to nurturing friends, helping relatives and expanding your interests. A healthy attitude will lead to a better lifestyle. Make moderation a priority, creativity your goal, and your intents honesty and integrity. Your numbers are 8, 15, 22, 28, 34, 43, 45.
CelebritiesOroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes May 19, 2021: Dario Franchitti, take your time, gain perspective and proceed judiciously

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Dario Franchitti, 48; Polly Walker, 55; Grace Jones, 73; Pete Townshend, 76. Happy Birthday: Take your time, gain perspective and proceed judiciously. A constructive approach to whatever you want to pursue this year will help you bypass a costly mistake. Self-control will encourage you to ward off temptation and prompt you to develop more efficient plans. Refuse to let anyone pressure you into something that isn’t conducive to reaching your long-term goal. Your numbers are 8, 12, 20, 28, 33, 36, 41.
CelebritiesRed Bluff Daily News

Horoscopes May 22, 2021: Ginnifer Goodwin, added discipline will help you meet your deadlines

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Novak Djokovic, 34; Apolo Ohno, 39; Ginnifer Goodwin, 43; Naomi Campbell, 51. Happy Birthday: Refuse to let outside influences stand between you and what you want to achieve. Added discipline will help you meet your deadlines and bring about a positive lifestyle change. Personal growth, mental and physical improvement, and heartfelt discussions will take you on a journey that will transform your life forever. Set high standards, and don’t stop until you reach your destination. Your numbers are 4, 11, 17, 22, 30, 37, 44.
LifestyleTimes Union

Horoscope for Monday, 5/17/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You're happy to learn that you'll be released from a debt or obligation but proceed cautiously. Good fortune doesn't always come so easy when the Sun trines Pluto. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Avoid anything that could lead to a disagreement today -...
CelebritiesRed Bluff Daily News

Horoscopes May 16, 2021: Megan Fox, make moderation a priority

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Megan Fox, 35; Tori Spelling, 48; Janet Jackson, 55; Pierce Brosnan, 68. Happy Birthday: You’ll attract innovative individuals this year. A passionate approach to life, love and happiness will bring you one step closer to your dreams, hopes and wishes. Designate more time to nurturing friends, helping relatives and expanding your interests. A healthy attitude will lead to a better lifestyle. Make moderation a priority, creativity your goal, and your intents honesty and integrity. Your numbers are 8, 15, 22, 28, 34, 43, 45.
CelebritiesWillits News

Horoscopes May 18, 2021: Tina Fey, a steady pace forward is in your best interest

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Tina Fey, 51; George Strait, 69; Reggie Jackson, 75; Robert Morse, 90. Happy Birthday: When hesitation sets in, rethink your strategy. It’s OK to take a step back and mull over what you want to achieve this year. A steady pace forward is in your best interest. Consider what you are capable of and do best, and you’ll come up with a plan that will encourage you to find innovative ways to exploit your strengths. Your numbers are 9, 15, 22, 27, 38, 42, 47.
CelebritiesRed Bluff Daily News

Horoscopes May 15, 2021: Russell Hornsby, put your energy where it counts

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Jamie-Lynn Sigler, 40; David Krumholtz, 43; Russell Hornsby, 47; Chazz Palminteri, 69. Happy Birthday: Take a look around you, draw on what’s positive in your life and look for the silver lining in any situation you face. Opportunity is within reach; all you have to do is recognize your attributes and put them to the test. Complaining and arguing are wastes of time. Put your energy where it counts, and progress will follow. Your numbers are 7, 18, 22, 24, 30, 36, 44.
CelebritiesOroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes May 25, 2021: Mike Myers, streamline your vision

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Aly Raisman, 27; Demetri Martin, 48; Octavia Spencer, 51; Mike Myers, 58. Happy Birthday: Streamline your vision. Take on only what you know you can handle. Stay focused on the result you want to reach, and refuse to let outsiders interfere in your objective. A simple lifestyle will help you find the most efficient route from one point to another. Invest in your skills and future; you won’t be disappointed. Your numbers are 4, 13, 20, 26, 32, 37, 43.
Memphis, TNPosted by
WATN Local Memphis

Priscilla Presley to appear at Elvis Week 2021 at Graceland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The video above is from January 2020. Elvis Week™ 2021 will mark the 44th anniversary of Elvis’ passing and with many COVID-19 restrictions lifted, Graceland® is preparing for a huge gathering of thousands of Elvis fans and friends following last year’s primarily virtual event. Taking place August 11-17, Elvis Week is an annual, multi-day gathering celebrating Elvis’ life and legacy. It has become a pop-culture phenomenon and an annual pilgrimage for music lovers from around the world.
LifestylePosted by
The Oregonian

Horoscope for May 20, 2021: Leo, curb your enthusiasm; Capricorn, friends help when you’re overwhelmed

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Michaela McManus was born in Warwick, R.I., on this day in 1983. This birthday star portrayed Alana Hayes on TV’s “SEAL Team” and Grace Karn on “Aquarius.” She has also appeared on episodes of “The Village,” “The Orville” and “The Magicians.” On the big screen, McManus’ film work includes parts in “The Block Island Sound,” “13 Cameras” and “Into the Grizzly Maze.”
AstronomySun-Journal

Sagittarius: Truth telling will be in your best interest

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Aly Raisman, 27; Demetri Martin, 48; Octavia Spencer, 51; Mike Myers, 58. Happy Birthday: Streamline your vision. Take on only what you know you can handle. Stay focused on the result you want to reach, and refuse to let outsiders interfere in your objective. A simple lifestyle will help you find the most efficient route from one point to another. Invest in your skills and future; you won’t be disappointed. Your numbers are 4, 13, 20, 26, 32, 37, 43.