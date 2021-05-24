Horoscopes May 24, 2021: Priscilla Presley, believe in your ability to succeed
CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Brianne Howey, 32; Priscilla Presley, 76; Patti LaBelle, 77; Bob Dylan, 80. Happy Birthday: A realistic approach to life will lead to greater stability. Strategize, then develop what you want to achieve. Building a strong base to launch your personal or professional pursuits will encourage you to do and be your best, regardless of what others say. Believe in your ability to succeed, take care of responsibilities and do what makes you happy. Your numbers are 3, 12, 18, 23, 30, 38, 49.www.orovillemr.com