Horoscopes May 24, 2021: Priscilla Presley, believe in your ability to succeed

Holy cosmos! Is it just us or is everything feeling a bit rough around the edges? Last week’s total lunar eclipse is still shaking things up, Mercury is still retrograde and we’re just trying to get through the day in one piece. Luckily on the 2nd, Venus enters Cancer where the planet of connection brings us together with home cooked meals, cozy hangs and the best hugs. This is an important reminder that even while things are moving fast and changing quickly, staying grounded in the places and people that make us feel like home (even if we’re spending less time there) is always important. Happy Venus Return to those born with Venus in Cancer—especially to Ben Affleck! (as we’re hoping this transit is a sign that all of our Bennifer dreams really are coming true!)