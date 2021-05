Commercial ship manager Signal Maritime announced it is launching a new pool for MR product tankers building upon the success of its Aframax pool launched in 2018. “The clean tanker market has always been a highly competitive environment with the presence of many experienced owners and pools. We believe that our new MR pool is good for a market that may see more players combining efforts to achieve benefits of scale, optimize their commercial management and address the demanding environmental requirements ahead," said Signal Maritime CEO Panos Dimitracopoulos.