newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Drake Accepts The Artist Of The Decade Award From Billboard

By Bien Luigi
theurbantwist.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Started from the bottom now we’re here!” The Billboard Awards were held tonight, and the stars were out in force! Every artist did what they wanted to do, from red carpet looks to performances. Pop Smoke, The Weeknd, Drake, and a slew of other artists were also honored. Drake won...

theurbantwist.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Pop Smoke
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billboard#Music Stars#Pop Stars#Pop Music#Video Music#Red Carpet#Song#Stage#Compliments#Streaming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV ShowsPosted by
HOT 107.9

Drake’s Best TV Show References From Degrassi to Boy Meets World and More

Hip-hop and pop culture go hand in hand. In the early days, this relationship was a bit one-sided, but once rap took over the world, both sides have benefitted from coexisting and having their respective artists work together to create hit songs. When it comes to television, rappers love referencing their favorite shows, characters, actors and actresses as well as best episodes. Funny enough, Drake, a rap superstar who was a child actor before hip-hop fame, has name-dropped plenty of TV shows and their characters throughout his career, from his pre-So Far Gone era to more modern times. Here, XXL features a few of Drake's best bars about TV.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Press

Drake joined by young son Adonis on stage at Billboard Music Awards

Drake was joined on stage by his young son Adonis as he was crowned Artist of the Decade at the Billboard Music Awards. The 'God's Plan' hitmaker was honored during the masked ceremony at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on Sunday (05.23.21), and made a rare public appearance with his three-year-old boy - whom he has with artist Sophie Brussaux - on stage.
Musicretailcrowd.co.uk

Index – Culture – Drake became Artist of the Decade at the Billboard Music Awards

Canadian rapper Drake has increased his record number of awards to twenty-nine so far and has earned recognition for the artist’s contract at the Billboard Music Awards, MTI reports. The rapper first made it to the Billboard Hundreds chart in 2009, and has since held the world’s largest charts, with a total of 232. On Sunday, he also won Most Stream Songs.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Daily News

The Weeknd accepts Billboard Music Award without face bandages, bruise makeup

It was a good day for The Weeknd, as he received numerous coveted honors at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. The R&B and pop superstar kicked off the ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles by winning top hot 100 artist — and appeared onstage in a slick black suit to accept it. Notably, he wasn’t wearing any face bandages, a red suit or makeup resembling bruises as he has at past ...
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Winner’s List: 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Usher, Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and The Weeknd may have been among the megawatt music stars who shut down the stage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards (as we reported here), but they still couldn’t eclipse the night’s biggest star – its trophies!. Look inside...
CelebritiesPosted by
Forbes

Drake, Fall Out Boy And Lil Durk: 5 Albums To Watch On The Billboard 200

No. 85 - Drake - Views. One of Drake’s most beloved albums so far (and that’s really saying something), Views is still living on the Billboard 200 a long time after it was first released...and it’s still present inside the upper half of the tally, impressively enough. This frame, the title hits 260 weeks on the chart, or exactly five years.
Los Angeles, CAStereogum

Watch Drake (And His Son) Accept The Artist Of The Decade Award At The Billboard Music Awards

The Billboard Music Awards went down tonight at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Drake was on hand to accept the Artist Of The Decade award, and he brought an entourage of friends and family on stage with him, including his father Ernest Graham and his son Adonis. Drake, who came into the night with an all-time best 27 BBMAs wins, took home another this evening for Top Streaming Songs Artist before collecting his trophy for reigning over the entire 2010s.
MusicETOnline.com

Gabby Barrett Emotionally Accepts Her First Billboard Music Awards

Gabby Barrett is a 2021 Billboard Music Award winner!. The country star took home her first-ever Billboard Awards on Sunday, winning Top Country Female Artist, Top Collaboration and Top Country Song, and she gave an emotional acceptance speech celebrating her massive year. "I'm gonna try to keep together, as best...
New York City, NYPosted by
GQMagazine

The J. Cole-Diddy Scuffle, Explained

Scandal and J. Cole are typically mutually exclusive: the guy spends most of his time hunkered down in North Carolina with his wife and two kids, dressed like he’s ready to join a pick-up game at a moment’s notice. But back in 2013 when he was a little more sociable, reveling in the fruits of being a popular rapper in his late 20s and attending large functions with other celebrities, there was one incident that quickly became infamous. It involved an altercation with the one and only Puff Daddy, the gregarious veteran who spent much of the early 2010s reminding everyone that he was born of the ‘90s era, when rappers actually put hands on each other.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Drake Shows Love To The OVO Team Following Billboard Music Awards

Drake's achieved a level of excellence that few artists have done in the past. The rapper was honored with Billboard's Artist Of The Decade Award on Sunday following a prolific run in the 2010s that transformed him into the #1 artist in the world. Of course, such an honor required an even bigger celebration afterward.
Musicthesource.com

Nicki Minaj Admits to Being “Washed” By Drake and Lil Wayne on “Seeing Green”

Nicki Minaj, Drake and Lil Wayne put on a rapping display with the trio reunited to give another taste of the YMCMB roster that dominated the early 2010s together. The song “Seeing Green” was placed with the re-release of Beam Me Up Scotty, which dropped this past Friday. Speaking with fans, Nicki Revealed she felt her two counterparts “washed” her on the single, when reflecting on her favorite bars from them.
Designers & Collectionsvman.com

Must Cop: Drake's Looks from Celine Homme

Canadian rapper Drake was recently seen leaving two dinners in West Hollywood wearing two pieces by Celine Homme’s from the latest collection, The Dancing Kid. The first piece was a loose crew neck sweater in brushed cotton in a black, blue, white, mixed with a peach and orange tie-dye-like print. Paired with white pants and a pair of necklaces, the look brings casual cozy to a creative, higher standard. This is available at Celine.com.
MusicVulture

‘Seeing Green’ Can’t Re-create Nicki Minaj’s Beam Me Up Scotty Magic

Nicki Minaj got the first No. 1 song of her decade-plus career just a year ago this week after hopping on a remix of Doja Cat’s “Say So.” It may have come unjustly late for the rapper, but it was at least fitting that she’d finally made it there off the force of a collaboration. (And she’s gotten another No. 1 since, on another collab, with provocateur 6ix9ine.) That is not to suggest Nicki can’t hold her own — her solo track record is a rap master class — she just holds her own the best when she can feed off her collaborators. She broke out, after all, from a standout verse on the Young Money posse cut “Bedrock”: just eight brash bars, each instantly quotable in their own way. That song also featured two of the rappers who continually bring out the best in Minaj, her mentor Lil Wayne and her peer Drake. Beam Me Up Scotty, Minaj’s 2009 mixtape, which hit streaming for the first time this Friday, features some of her standout first collaborations with Wayne and Drake. The tape also comes with three new tracks, including “Seeing Green,” a new Drake and Lil Wayne linkup that falls short of their original magic.