ASK IRA: If Heat offer more in Game 2, can Bucks match?

Q: A half-full person will say that Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo will be much better in Game 2, which should lead to a Heat win. A half-empty person will say that Duncan Robinson and Goran Dragic won’t come close to their Game 1 performances again, which will lead to a loss in Game 2. What are you? — Joel.

A: First, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo will be better, because it will be hard to go in any direction other than up. There is no reason to believe that Duncan Robinson won’t continue to hit shots against a Milwaukee defense that yields ample opportunity from beyond the arc. And Goran Dragic in the playoffs routinely takes his game to another level. So the question might be if there are any/many Milwaukee players who might be better in Game 2. That arguably could be the case with Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Milwaukee’s bench hardly made a statement in Game 1.

Q: I think this series will be decided by how well the three-headed monster of Tyler Herro-Goran Dragic-Kendrick Nunn play, especially in the fourth quarter. Those three can handle, distribute, drive, defend and, unlike Jimmy Butler, they can consistently hit threes. If that three-headed beast plays well in clutch time, the Heat have a chance. — Bernardo, Fort Lauderdale.

A: If you’re saying that the Heat could use more scoring, I agree, considering there only were 99 points through regulation. Goran Dragic certainly did his part, as arguably did Kendrick Nunn. But it would be big if playoff Tyler Herro were to reappear after his 2 of 10 in Game 1. And I do agree that if Jimmy Butler’s nine 3-point attempts in Game 1 would go to others in Game 2, it could be beneficial for all involved. Of course, the Bucks defense will have a lot to say about that.

Q: I understand how important Bam Adebayo is, and I appreciate all the things he does on the defensive end. What I don’t understand is his mentality on the offensive end. They literally play a four-on-five drop coverage and leave him open, knowing he won’t be aggressive. If Bam is going to continue to be that passive offensively, forget about winning a championship, we won’t make it out the first round. Why is he trying to “run offense” when the defense is literally giving him open shots? Shots that we all know he’s capable of making. I don’t care if he takes that open shot 30 times; it’s a great shot. That shot would open up his drive game and free up others even more than simple passive handoffs. The handoffs are great, but he has to be versatile in his approach for us to win a championship. — Swann.

A: I didn’t want to start another mailbag with Bam Adebayo criticism, but I did want to address it. So, yes, there was this question and countless others that followed after Bam’s rocky Game 1 performance. And, yes, he has to be better. But just because you are a five-tool player doesn’t mean all five tools are going to be in play every game, nor does it mean that you are going to excel at any one specifically. Those who do are superstars, and there are far, far fewer of those than there are max-salary players. Salary is a function of supply and demand. Stardom is a function of sustained greatness. Bam is not there yet, and arguably may never get there. But he rebounded in Game 1, did not turn the ball over, and finished plus-five, the best plus-minus of any Heat player. And, more than anything, he recognized the need to be better.