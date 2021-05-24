After Being Fouled Out Of The Game, Rudy Gobert Tried To Flop While On The Bench

The Utah Jazz struggled mightily in Game 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies, falling 112-109 in a game that was much closer than it seemed for much of the second half. After a slow start, Memphis overcame Utah thanks to a fantastic performance from Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks in the backcourt, as well as Jonas Valanciunas’ work on the glass and in containing Rudy Gobert. Gobert fouled out late in the fourth quarter while vying for a rebound with Valanciunas, forcing the Jazz to finish the rally without two of their best players. That didn’t mean Gobert was finished interfering with the proceedings.