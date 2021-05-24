newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

After Being Fouled Out Of The Game, Rudy Gobert Tried To Flop While On The Bench

By Bien Luigi
theurbantwist.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Utah Jazz struggled mightily in Game 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies, falling 112-109 in a game that was much closer than it seemed for much of the second half. After a slow start, Memphis overcame Utah thanks to a fantastic performance from Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks in the backcourt, as well as Jonas Valanciunas’ work on the glass and in containing Rudy Gobert. Gobert fouled out late in the fourth quarter while vying for a rebound with Valanciunas, forcing the Jazz to finish the rally without two of their best players. That didn’t mean Gobert was finished interfering with the proceedings.

theurbantwist.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Rudy Gobert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Out Of The Game#Ground Game#The Memphis Grizzlies#Slow Start#Rally#Glass#Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAkvnutalk

Blazers win fifth straight, beat Jazz 105-98 – Cache Valley Daily

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 30 points and CJ McCollum added 26 to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 105-98 victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. Carmelo Anthony added 18 points for Portland. Jusuf Nurkic chipped in 11 points and 15 rebounds. The Trail Blazers won their fifth straight game and earned their ninth victory in their last 10. Portland moved into a tie with Dallas for the fifth position in the Western Conference.
NBAwelcometoloudcity.com

Thunder vs Jazz: Start time, TV schedule and game preview

Broadcasters: Bally Sports Oklahoma and NBA League Pass. In the Thunder’s last game, Oklahoma City lost against the Sacramento Kings. OKC did not have any guards available and started a jumbo-size starting lineup. While the Thunder lost, there were a few positive signs. Darius Bazley showed promise running the offense and Kenrich Williams had a strong scoring night.
NBANBA

Defensive Player Ladder: Rudy Gobert or Ben Simmons? Race enters final week

They play for the first-place teams in the Eastern and Western Conferences. Both of those clubs, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Utah Jazz, have ranked near the top defensively all season (as have the Los Angeles Lakers, who just haven’t translated that end of the floor into comparable W-L success). Whatever the Sixers and the Jazz hope to achieve in the postseason, defense – and their most dedicated practitioners of it – will play indispensable roles.
NBAthecomeback.com

Who should win the NBA’s regular-season awards?

The 2020-21 NBA regular season ends this weekend. Here are our picks for the major awards:. Most Valuable Player: Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets. Player Efficiency Rating (PER): 31.09 (2nd) Dan Le Batard once joked that Nikola Jokić looks like a “loaf of bread.” The occasionally doughy seven-footer is the odds-on...
NBAlockedonjazz.net

Quin Snyder Coaches Show – Quin on Gobert and guarding Lillard

Listen in as a David Locke sits down with Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder to discuss Rudy Gobert’s impact, and how the Jazz look to limit Damian Lillard. — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
NBACBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-double in loss

Gobert accumulated 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 FT), 16 rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes during Monday's 119-116 loss to the Warriors. The 28-year-old has now double-doubled in four out of his last six games, a span in which he's averaging 14.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 0.8 steals while shooting 65.4 percent from the field. Gobert is averaging a career-high 2.7 blocks through 68 games and is making a strong case for the Defensive Player of the Year award. He'll look to keep his stellar season going Wednesday at home against the Blazers.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Rudy Gobert Is Running Away with the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year Award

Whether you judge him with the eye test or the numbers, it's difficult to deny the Defensive Player of the Year case for betting favorite Rudy Gobert, even if Ben Simmons is on his heels and Draymond Green would like an invite to the conversation. Following the Golden State Warriors' upset of Gobert's Utah Jazz on Monday, Green was asked who he thought should be the DPOY. After nonverbally conveying his disgust that anyone else might have a claim, Green suggested the honor should be his.
NBAespn700sports.com

Channing Frye on the Jazz, Blazers, Gobert, DPOY, playoff picture + more

NBA vet Channing Frye joins The Drive to discuss the Jazz postseason potential, Rudy Gobert’s detractors, DPOY race, a Utah vs Milwaukee Finals(?), Lakers vs Nets(?) + more. Get the latest sports news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.
NBAdarnews.com

Jazz take top spot in NBA playoffs, thump Kings 121-99

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Rudy Gobert wasn't about to stop his Utah teammates from celebrating after securing the No. 1 spot for the NBA playoffs. He just wants the Jazz to keep focus on the bigger picture. A year after blowing a 3-1 lead and getting bounced in the first...
NBARotowire

FanDuel NBA: Wednesday Value Plays

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series. As the season winds down, remember three important rules for late-season NBA DFS. If you do these three things, you're already ahead of the game. The third rule is definitely more in play tonight, as the potential return of two All-Stars tops the news.
NBAYardbarker

The Media Bias Against Rudy Gobert

Despite solidifying himself as the clear front runner for Defensive Player of the Year, the media bias against Rudy Gobert couldn’t be more significant. In the midst of what is one of the best defensive seasons of recent memory, few mainstream media outlets accurately cover Gobert’s dominance. As a result, his impact often goes unnoticed to the point where he’s arguably the league’s most underrated player.
NBAFiveThirtyEight

Defensive Metrics Don’t Ever Agree … Except On Rudy Gobert’s Great Season

End-of-year NBA awards are a good lens through which to evaluate the league’s best performances, but the framing isn’t always quite right. Certain seasons are so exemplary that viewing them only in the context of same-year contemporaries sells them badly short. The 2020-21 Defensive Player of the Year Award serves...
NBAPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Winderman: Heat’s Adebayo has 16 million reasons for interest in NBA awards | Commentary

The $16 million promotional campaign began minutes after the Miami Heat clinched a playoff berth with a victory over the Boston Celtics. Former Heat teammate Dwyane Wade tried to turn the attention to Bam Adebayo’s coif. The fourth-year Heat center had other ideas. “Hey, man,” Adebayo said of his new look, “it’s getting me Defensive Player of the Year. So, yeah, let’s talk about that.” Adebayo ...
NBAkslsports.com

Jazz Release End-Of-Season Award Campaign Zine

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz tapped into their creative roots to give their star players a boost end the end-of-season award voting. The organization released a zine collection, or a group of small magazines, representing each player in consideration for one of the NBA’s major awards. In...
NBAYardbarker

Sixers' Ben Simmons Trails Rudy Gobert in NBA's DPOY Ladder During Final Week

Ben Simmons has said countless times this season that he believes he's the NBA's best defensive player. Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers agreed on several occasions that his starting guard should win Defensive Player of the Year. Even Joel Embiid, a guy who's been looking to take that award...
NBARepublic

Block king: Myles Turner, not Rudy Gobert, wins season title

NEW YORK — Upon further review, Indiana’s Myles Turner is the NBA’s blocked-shot champion for this season. The NBA said Tuesday that Turner will be recognized as the winner in that category, even though he did not play in the required 70% of games that are typically needed for someone to qualify as a statistical leader.
NBAkslsports.com

Jordan Clarkson Throws High Lob To Rudy Gobert For Alley-oop Dunk

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson threw a very high lob to center Rudy Gobert for the one-handed dunk against the Thunder. Early in the second quarter, Jordan Clarkson was driving down the lane when he saw Rudy Gobert on the left block. The Jazz sixth man hopeful threw a high lob to the Defensive Player of the Year hopeful and threw it down with his right hand.
NBAoklahoman.com

Thunder vs. Jazz: Five takeaways from OKC's loss to Utah

Less than 4 minutes into the game, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault called a timeout. Oklahoma City was floundering. Shots were wild. Utah — in a battle for the top seed in the postseason — was pulling away with a 10-point advantage. The deficit would grow to 29, but not simply...