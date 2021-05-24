newsbreak-logo
Traffic

Gas Prices Begin to Steady After Last Week's Colonial Pipeline Shutdown

 5 days ago

Is, of course, to try to explain all prices and why they go up and down Show magazine in the oil patch. Our emails are always full. With wire prices going up social media people are really upset about these higher gas prices pump, but they don't quite understand how it correlates back to crude prices, Natural gas prices, So tell me a little about we've What's going on? Yeah, another good another strong, weak for commodity prices, Which course means, uh, support for higher gasoline prices. To some extent. The other side of that, of course, is that the colonial pipeline came back online and The impacts on prices from that event should taper off so prices at the at the pump should be pretty stable for the next few weeks. But you know, we had a strong strong weak on not just oil prices due to the global economic recovery, but also natural gas prices because suddenly The economy's in Europe. Another customers for US liquefied natural gas exports are really creating strong demand. And so we've had a lot of the man for additional exports from the United States, and that's strengthen the natural gas prices. Well, so it it was, you know, a good week for the industry in terms of prices. Explain a.

#Gasoline Prices#Commodity Prices#Crude Oil Prices#Global Oil Prices#Oil Demand#Oil And Gas#Natural Gas Prices#Crude Prices#Strong Demand#Europe
Traffic
Economy
Industry
Gas Price
Oil Prices
TrafficZacks.com

4 Permian Explorers to Watch Closely on Crude Price Surge

The economies are now reopening, thereby calling for more oil production since the commodity is a prime source of fossil fuel that is used for transportation and power. The rising demand for crude is reflected in the increasing price of the commodity, compelling investors to keep an eye on oil companies.
Trafficdailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Threatening Major Breakout

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has pulled back a bit to kick off the trading session on Thursday before shooting straight up in the air to try to break out above the resistance barrier that we formed over the last month or so, and previous action suggested that was going to happen. The market looks as if it is trying to break out and if we can clear the $67.50 level, that would kick off more buying. At that point, the market will more than likely go looking towards the $70 level, but it might be just the stop on the way to the $72.50 level. Ultimately, a daily close above that level is what I need to see in order to start buying in aiming for those targets.
Energy Industryalleghenyfront.org

Report Shows Rebound for Natural Gas as Production, Prices Rise

Natural gas prices in Pennsylvania shot up in the first three months of 2021, a sign that the industry may be rebounding as the COVID-19 pandemic eases. The latest production report from the commonwealth’s Independent Fiscal Office shows the state’s average natural gas price from January to March was 64 percent higher than the same time last year.
Trafficfxempire.com

Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Continues to Press Top of Triangle

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market broke above the $67 level, as it looks like we are ready to break out sooner or later. However, Friday was difficult to imagine being a time where people would throw a lot of money into the market, so at this point I think if we break above the top of the recent high in March, then the market can take off to the upside, perhaps reaching towards the $72.50 level. At this point, it looks like we could get a little bit of a pullback but at the $65 level is a large, round, psychologically important support level that could come back into play. Furthermore, the uptrend line comes into the picture as well, as the 50 day EMA has been marching right along it.
TrafficMidland Reporter-Telegram

Rising prices provide opportunities, producers say

The approach of driving season, with its resulting drawdown of gasoline supplies, combined with continued positive economic trends in the US gave a boost to crude prices this week. Bloomberg reported prices rose 4.3 percent for the week, the best since mid-April. West Texas Intermediate crossed the $67 barrier in...
Trafficnaturalgasintel.com

July Natural Gas Futures Rally to Close Out Volatile Week; Cash Prices Cruise

Natural gas futures recovered on Friday along with stronger export volumes and increased expectations for national cooling demand in June. The July Nymex contract rose 2.8 cents day/day and settled at $2.986/MMBtu. August gained 2.9 cents to $3.007. At A Glance:. U.S. LNG volumes rebound late in the week. Forecasts...
Trafficnaturalgasintel.com

Weekly Natural Gas Prices Lose Luster Amid Mild Temperatures in Key Regions

In an abbreviated trading period ahead of the long Memorial Day weekend, weekly cash prices dipped lower amid mild temperatures throughout the nation’s midsection and Northeast. With both heating and cooling demand light on a national level, NGI’s Weekly Spot Gas National Avg. for the May 24-27 period fell 6.0...
Trafficbeef2live.com

Natural Gas Weekly Update

Natural gas spot price movements were mixed this report week (Wednesday, May 19 to Wednesday, May 26). The Henry Hub spot price remained flat at $2.88 per million British thermal units (MMBtu). The June 2021 NYMEX contract expired yesterday at $2.984/MMBtu, up 2¢/MMBtu from last Wednesday. The July 2021 contract...
Trafficeconomies.com

Oil maintains gains, Brent rises above $69

Oil prices rose on Thursday, as the US dollar fell against its peers, and amid optimism about the global economy's recovery, while the market absorbed the US crude inventories data. The Energy Information Administration reported yesterday that the US crude inventories fell 1.7 million barrels to 484.3 million barrels during...
Trafficphillyvoice.com

Will U.S. gas and lumber shortages further jack up home prices?

The ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline, the nation’s largest refined fuel line running from Texas to the Northeast, has sent consumers scrambling to the gas pumps in a panic over the past several days. Demand for fuel was up 32.5% on the East Coast on Monday — and AAA reported...
TrafficFXStreet.com

Tightening fundamentals to drive crude oil higher, despite headwinds – ANZ

Growth in oil demand is accelerating as restrictions ease ahead of the seasonal rise in travel. Meanwhile, downside risks are rising in Asia (ex-China) as virus infections rise. OPEC+ will be vigilant about the risk of additional Iranian supply and take a cautious approach to increasing its production quotas. Despite this additional supply, strategists at ANZ Bank expect further drawdowns in global inventories. Sequential drawdowns in the second and third quarters will firm up prices.
Energy Industryetftrends.com

A Weakening Dollar Could Boost Oil Prices and ‘DBO’

While a weakening dollar can strengthen commodities like gold, it can also be an indirect play on oil through assets like the Invesco DB Oil Fund (DBO). A weaker greenback means that other developed markets and emerging markets can purchase dollar-denominated assets like oil. In addition, tighter supply can keep oil prices elevated for some time.
Trafficoilmanmagazine.com

Gasoline Prices Rise as Demand Increases

Demand for petroleum products continues to expand into the Memorial Day holiday sending gasoline prices over the $3-per-gallon mark for the first time in seven years. AAA said the average retail price in the U.S. was $3.03 on May 26 up from $1.96 last year during the height of the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus. The average price in Texas was $2.732 this week compared to $1.62 last year.
Trafficnaturalgasintel.com

June Heat Lifts Natural Gas Futures Early Ahead of Prompt Month Expiration

Forecasts showing heat setting up over key demand regions in early June supported higher natural gas futures prices in early trading Wednesday. The expiring June contract was up 3.7 cents to $2.950/MMBtu at around 8:50 a.m. ET. July was up 3.0 cents to $3.004. The latest forecast from Bespoke Weather...
Industryspglobal.com

US coal carloads dip for the week but trend is higher: AAR data

Coal carloads likely to increase as economy, gas prices strengthen. US coal carloads totaled 64,641 in the week ended May 22, down 5.4% from the prior week but up 38.2% from the year-ago week, data from the Association of American Railroads showed May 26. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts,...
TrafficForexTV.com

Oil Futures Settle Higher As Crude Stockpiles Drop

Crude oil futures settled higher on Wednesday, rising for a fourth successive session, after data showed a drop in U.S. crude inventories in the week ended May 21st. Expectations that fuel demand in the U.S. will see a surge ahead of the summer driving season contributed as well to oil’s uptick.
Trafficinvesting.com

Natural Gas Prices Are Likely To Trade Firm

Natural gas July month expiry contract is holding near $3.014 with minor losses from the previous day, however above average US temperature expectation from June 5 to 9 is providing support to the prices. Natural gas is used to produce centricity and its consumption increases once cooling demand increase in the US which supports gas prices.