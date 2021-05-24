Gas Prices Begin to Steady After Last Week's Colonial Pipeline Shutdown

Is, of course, to try to explain all prices and why they go up and down Show magazine in the oil patch. Our emails are always full. With wire prices going up social media people are really upset about these higher gas prices pump, but they don't quite understand how it correlates back to crude prices, Natural gas prices, So tell me a little about we've What's going on? Yeah, another good another strong, weak for commodity prices, Which course means, uh, support for higher gasoline prices. To some extent. The other side of that, of course, is that the colonial pipeline came back online and The impacts on prices from that event should taper off so prices at the at the pump should be pretty stable for the next few weeks. But you know, we had a strong strong weak on not just oil prices due to the global economic recovery, but also natural gas prices because suddenly The economy's in Europe. Another customers for US liquefied natural gas exports are really creating strong demand. And so we've had a lot of the man for additional exports from the United States, and that's strengthen the natural gas prices. Well, so it it was, you know, a good week for the industry in terms of prices. Explain a.