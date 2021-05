The 1700 block of Neil Drive in Pella is currently closed to thru traffic while a new storm sewer is being installed related to the Neil Drive & 218th Avenue street reconstruction project. During this project, a detour route will be in place and may be open intermittently in different directions. This stage of the project may take approximately 2 weeks, depending on weather. The actual location of full closures and direction of the detour route may change several times. This is the first of several phases of reconstruction of the road between Idaho Drive and the Shady Brook Subdivision, with several additional closures and detours in place this summer and fall.