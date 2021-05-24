newsbreak-logo
Illinois State

State Police Arrest Sterling Woman for Domestic Battery

By Tom Katz
illinoisnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois State Police (ISP) officials arrested and charged Lydia A. Rodekamp, a 63-year-old female of Sterling, IL, with Domestic Battery. On Monday, May 17th, at approximately 6:06 p.m., an ISP Trooper responded to a local area police department for a domestic battery report. During the investigation, the Trooper learned Lydia A. Rodekamp, a 63-year-old female of Sterling, IL, had battered her victim. Rodekamp was taken into custody at the station without incident.

