State Police Arrest Sterling Woman for Domestic Battery

STERLING – The Sterling Police Department are looking for information into the whereabouts of a 24-year-old Sterling woman. Authorities say Olivia Sheley may be in the company of 35-year-old Michael W.T. Bennett, who has been charged with First Degree Murder after a shooting on May 1st. Bennett allegedly shot 29-year-old Joshau N. Hamrick in the backyard of a Sterling residence. Anyone with any information on the location of Bennett or Sheley is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.