State Police Arrest Sterling Woman for Domestic Battery
Illinois State Police (ISP) officials arrested and charged Lydia A. Rodekamp, a 63-year-old female of Sterling, IL, with Domestic Battery. On Monday, May 17th, at approximately 6:06 p.m., an ISP Trooper responded to a local area police department for a domestic battery report. During the investigation, the Trooper learned Lydia A. Rodekamp, a 63-year-old female of Sterling, IL, had battered her victim. Rodekamp was taken into custody at the station without incident.www.illinoisnewsnow.com