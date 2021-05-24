What are the odds the Patriots will trade for Pro Bowl receiver Julio Jones?
The NFL hot stove is still burning. For the last month, it's been reported that the Atlanta Falcons are looking to trade future Hall of Famer Julio Jones. The 32-year-old receiver is a seven-time Pro Bowler, five-time All-Pro and has twice — in 2015 and 2018 — led the NFL in receiving. Last year, Jones dealt with a lingering hamstring injury that limited him to nine games. He finished with 51 receptions for 771 yards, with three of those catches for touchdowns. For the Falcons, the reason to trade Jones is money.