newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

What are the odds the Patriots will trade for Pro Bowl receiver Julio Jones?

By MARK DANIELS
CharlotteObserver.com
 3 days ago

The NFL hot stove is still burning. For the last month, it’s been reported that the Atlanta Falcons are looking to trade future Hall of Famer Julio Jones. The 32-year-old receiver is a seven-time Pro Bowler, five-time All-Pro and has twice — in 2015 and 2018 — led the NFL in receiving. Last year, Jones dealt with a lingering hamstring injury that limited him to nine games. He finished with 51 receptions for 771 yards, with three of those catches for touchdowns. For the Falcons, the reason to trade Jones is money.

www.charlotteobserver.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Mac Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cowboys#The Atlanta Falcons#Pro Bowler#Overthecap Com#Texans#The New York Giants#Nfl Players Association#Hall Of Famer Julio Jones#Athletic#Patriots Cap#Eagles#Five Time All Pro#Defensive Line#Touchdowns#Hamstring Injury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLatozsportsnashville.com

Why it’s time for Titans fans to put the Julio Jones dream to bed

It is no secret that the Atlanta Falcons have been shopping their superstar wide receiver Julio Jones. Peter King was the first to speculate the Falcons’ pass catchers this offseason, this news naturally sent Titans fans into an absolute frenzy after King listed the Titans as potential suitors for the 32-year-old.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tennessee Titans rumors: Fans should avoid those Julio Jones discussions

Sometimes, it feels like NFL fans, including the ones that cheer for the Tennessee Titans, at times treat NFL players like they’re nothing more than points on their Fantasy team or an overall rating in their Madden Ultimate Team leagues. By now, you’ve probably watched a lot of football to understand that life is much more complicated than that.
NFLThe Falcoholic

Will Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith’s plan to fix the Falcons work?

My friends always poke fun at me for my nasty habit while watching horror movies. Say you go watch the new Saw movie with me. We’ll go, I’ll settle into the recliner seat and I’ll keep my phone ever-so-slightly in pocket’s reach, just in case I need to get a jump ahead on the plot. It might be because I want to know if a certain character is going to make it out alive, or if a big scare is on the way or if I need to hightail it out of that theater if some sort of grand terror awaits for the final act that might leave me temporarily traumatized.
NFLchatsports.com

Julio Jones to the Vikings Makes No Sense

First of all, there has been no reliable report or source suggesting Julio Jones will be traded to the Vikings. There has just been a bunch of big talk on Twitter about the possibility of a trade between Minnesota and Atlanta, involving Julio Jones, and Harrison Smith or Anthony Barr. Why would the Vikings give up a valuable piece of their defense for a highly paid aging wide receiver? The idea of it seems fun, but it’s absolutely an out of the box, made up scenario, that doesn’t make sense for either team.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Not promoting Julio Jones is a sign he won’t be back

Could the Atlanta Falcons be preparing the fan base for the departure of Julio Jones? It sure seems like it. Like they do every season, the Atlanta Falcons have created new digital products to download for fans to keep on their electronic devices featuring the team’s best players. The problem is future Hall of Fame wide receiver Julio Jones is nowhere to be found on any of them.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Exec Floats Potential Destination For Julio Jones

Julio Jones has been at the forefront of potential trade rumors all off-season. One former NFL executive has one ideal landing spot in mind if such a blockbuster trade takes place. Mike Tannenbaum thinks the New England Patriots could be in play for Jones next month. Why then? The Atlanta...
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Julio Jones to the Vikings??? Don’t hold your breath…

Among the pantheon of crazier Internet rumors their lies a “Mount Rushmore” or sorts. Honored on this digital monument will forever be the lasting images of Manti Te’o’s girlfriend, the Nigerian Prince who left you his inheritance, a dead Big Foot in a cooler and then the fourth space is left open. It’s void is intentional as it represents the wild flavor of the day type of hoaxes and rumors that get thrown out on a regular basis.
NFLYardbarker

Arthur Smith discusses a potential Julio Jones trade on The Rich Eisen Show

However, the Falcons do have to get under the cap somehow . I think the move that makes the most sense is extending Grady Jarrett and possibly even Matt Ryan. I prefer to wait until seeing how Ryan plays under Arthur Smith, but extending Jarrett is a no-brainer. He’s easily the best defensive player on the Falcons, and hopefully, he wants to be one of the building blocks of a new-look defense for years to come. One thing’s for sure, something has to give, and as a fan, I sure hope it isn’t trading away my favorite player.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Bucky Brooks calls for Julio Jones to remain with Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are facing a major conundrum regarding NFL superstar Julio Jones. The organization is in a tight financial space with the NFL salary cap and new general manager Terry Fontenot is looking to navigate it. The Falcons need to clear cap space to sign their 2021 rookie class....
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Falcons Signing DL Eli Ankou

The Atlanta Falcons are signing DL Eli Ankou to a contract on Sunday, according to Aaron Wilson. Ankou, 26, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA back in 2017. He spent just over four months in Houston before he was waived at the start of the regular season and later claimed by the Jaguars.
NFLPatriots.com

Patriots Sign 2021 Fifth-Round Pick LB Cameron McGrone

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today the signing of fifth-round draft pick LB Cameron McGrone. Terms of the contract were not announced. McGrone, 20, was selected by the Patriots in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 177th overall selection out of Michigan. The 6-foot-1, 236-pounder was a three-time letterman at Michigan, appearing in 19 games with 15 starts at middle linebacker. McGrone finished his collegiate career with 92 total tackles and 4½ sacks. He was limited to five games last season and registered 26 total tackles.
NFLsportstalkatl.com

Falcons: What is realistic trade compensation for Julio Jones?

Tuesday on the NFL Network’s Total Access, Steve Wyche confirmed the Falcons are still taking calls pertaining to trade conversations surrounding Julio Jones. The words of the front office and coaching staff have been followed by action. Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith want to compete immediately; they’ve said it on multiple occasions. With the first pick of their tenure, the two went with Kyle Pitts, which points towards just that… competing immediately.
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Julio Jones conspicuously absent from photos promoting Falcons’ schedule release

With trade rumors swirling, Julio Jones’ future in Atlanta grows more uncertain by the day. The Falcons released their full 2021 schedule Wednesday night in a series of tweets, none of which made any reference to Jones. Matt Ryan, Calvin Ridley, Grady Jarrett, A.J. Terrell, Chris Lindstrom and even kicker Younghoe Koo all featured prominently, but Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowler and second among active NFL players in career receiving yards, remained nowhere in sight.
NFLYardbarker

Falcons will 'probably' make Julio Jones trade this summer

A Julio Jones trade is feeling more inevitable for the Atlanta Falcons. In an offseason that saw the front office take drastic steps to get under the NFL salary cap, new general manager Terry Fontenot may now be forced to make the one move he has been trying desperately to avoid.