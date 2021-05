Belgium boss Roberto Martinez is reportedly open to a move back to the Premier League after the European Championships, as links to Tottenham ramp up. The current Belgium boss made a name for himself at Swansea and Wigan before a high-profile switch to Everton in 2013. The Toffees finished fifth in his first season in charge, but the next two campaigns proved more difficult and the Spaniard was sacked in May 2016.