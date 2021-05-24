newsbreak-logo
Breaux Bridge, LA

Buckle Up! Click It or Ticket Starts TODAY in Breaux Bridge

By Brandon Comeaux
HOT 107.9
HOT 107.9
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As Memorial Day is fast approaching, law enforcement agencies across the country are gearing up for one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. While we think of the holidays - like Memorial Day - as times to get away for a vacation or to visit family, police officers know that these times of the year also provide increased opportunities for crashes. And, not wearing a seat belt, is just one of the ways a crash can turn deadly.

