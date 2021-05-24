newsbreak-logo
Chapin International and what happens during an acute labor shortage

By Dan Miner
Buffalo Business First
Buffalo Business First
 3 days ago
Chapin International is sending work to its Kentucky plant – originally intended mostly for warehousing – because it can't find sufficient staff to support its growing business.

EconomyTrumann Democrat

Pay shortage, not labor shortage

Indiana joined a dozen other states in choosing to end federal pandemic unemployment insurance early. On June 19, unemployed workers in the state will stop receiving their supplemental weekly payments, which are financed by federal tax dollars. This step was clearly taken at the behest of businesses complaining about a “labor shortage” among low-wage jobs. But how real is the problem?
EconomyThe State

What’s happening? SC loses jobs in April even as businesses decry worker shortage

Ask any business owner in South Carolina how they are feeling right now, and you’ll more than like hear one main complaint. They can’t find any workers. The problem has gone on for months now. The tourism industry, in particular, began sounding alarm bells as early as February about an impending lack of workers that would make the spring and summer surge of tourists unbearable.
Economykmuw.org

Is The Workforce Experiencing A Labor Shortage? Or Something Else?

As pandemic restrictions ease and states begin to open, economists expected a healthy jobs report. But hiring in April was deeply disappointing. Only 266,000 new jobs were added compared to the one million expected. Companies have added jobs for four months straight, but businesses still say they can’t find enough...
Economycapecharlesmirror.com

Get Ready for Pain: Labor Shortage is Serious

In this week’s Shore Daily News, Ted Shockley wrote a great piece about how the labor shortage is affecting businesses on the Eastern Shore. While the shortage on the Eastern Shore is acute, it is not unique. It is happening all across the United States. Labor shortages are having a...
Mappsville, VAshoredailynews.com

Shore, with nation, suffers with labor shortage

Bruce Matthews, owner of Matthews Market in Mappsville, said it is hard to find employees on the Eastern Shore right now. “We’re not the only ones having problems finding people,” he said Thursday while helping customers at one of the Eastern Shore’s well-known, locally owned businesses. Many in the area...
Economyarcamax.com

Alleged "Labor Shortage" Caused by Government

America has a record 8.1 million job openings. The media call it a "labor shortage." But it's not a labor shortage; it's an incentive shortage. "No one wants to work," says a sign on a restaurant drive-thru speaker in Albuquerque, New Mexico. "Please be patient with the staff that did show up."
EconomyPosted by
The Daily Yonder

Commentary: Are Unemployment Benefits Really Causing a Labor Shortage?

When a cyberattack disrupted the Colonial Pipeline fuel supply to areas in the South and East, friends and family in those areas faced the prospect of long lines for a dwindling supply at gas stations. Meanwhile, in rural northern Wisconsin, I was standing in line at my local farm and home store. After a year of shortages, regular-mouth Ball quart canning jars were back in stock. While trivial in comparison, I was pretty happy to bag my limit of jars (three cases per customer). While I waited to pay, the man behind me in line started counting the people waiting for the two open checkout lanes.
Economybizjournals

What's behind recent labor shortages — and how it could play out locally

Labor shortages are dotting the national landscape, but economists are hoping it's a short-term issue. Here's why. Nominate now for CEO of the Year. Please provide us with the names of the CEOs (or those holding an equivalent title, such as managing principal, executive director, etc) whom you feel are outstanding in business and the community.
EconomyiBerkshires.com

The Retired Investor: A Labor Shortage Solution

The hiring boom that was expected in April 2021 fizzled. Last Friday's nonfarm payrolls report came in at 266,000 jobs gained compared to over a million expected. It was the biggest miss in decades. Politicians and many corporations were quick to provide a ready scapegoat for that failure. They blamed...
Technologyphocuswire.com

Can technology help hospitality labor shortages?

The hotel industry is being hampered in its recovery by a shortage of labor. The global pandemic is being blamed for the issue because many employees left the sector as hospitality businesses were forced to shut for months on end in 2020 and, again, in the first few months of 2021.
Lee County, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Labor shortage crisis cripples some SWFL businesses

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – A labor shortage crisis is crippling some businesses in Southwest Florida. Simply put, there are more jobs than workers. Some people are blaming that on the $1,200 a month in federal unemployment that is set to end. The job placement firm Career Source warns that ending unemployment funds won’t solve the labor shortage.
BusinessKTVZ

Here’s the truth about the labor shortage

There are countervailing storylines that complicate the pandemic recovery. Millions of Americans remain unemployed while companies big and small are reporting extreme difficulty in finding workers. That’s prompted a push by Republican governors — 22 so far — to reject the $300-per-week unemployment benefits that were included in the Democrats’...
Economyalabamanews.net

A Shortage of Staff Is Affecting Local Businesses

There is a major increase in the demand for employment, especially for local businesses. Restaurants in particular are having a hard time keeping up with the demands of their customers. Businesses all over are feeling the effects of the unemployment rate. This has effected restaurants the most, causing food service...