Fitz Books & Waffles heats up downtown with the addition of waffles

There's nothing better than a thick, fluffy waffle for breakfast on the weekends—but before you get to mixing your batter, you should probably invest in one of the best waffle makers. The type of waffle you want to make will totally dictate what iron you buy: Some make wide and thin Waffle House-style waffles, while others churn out big, fluffy, Belgian-style ones, like Ree Drummond's favorite classic waffles. You can also choose between an electric waffle maker and a stovetop iron that can be used over any stove or even a campfire. If you're looking for something unique, you might be interested in a stuffed waffle maker or one that makes differently shaped waffles. (It never hurts to add a little whimsy to the breakfast table!)