Food & Drinks

Fitz Books & Waffles heats up downtown with the addition of waffles

By Tracey Drury
Buffalo Business First
Buffalo Business First
 3 days ago
Now open in a different downtown site than initially planned, the shop started selling books six months ago and in July will add waffles, coffee and beverages.

Buffalo, NY
