‘Pumpkin’ review: Julie Murphy recaptures ‘Dumplin’’ magic

A Mumbai cop, Arup (Sanjay Kapoor), who has returned to the northeast, gets assigned a murder case. Meanwhile, a couple of locals are shown to be on the run, with one of them (Karma Takapa as Dev) being an archer in the wilderness. Arup and team soon see their investigation turning into a wild shaman chase as they find themselves on a trail of murders and sexual assault in the name of supernatural magic. The stage is set for the antagonist introduction—in this case, two of them: Yama Nadu (Robin Tamang) and his right-hand man, Thapa (Lanuakum Ao), with the former being on a quest to claim Dev's superpower. From the first episode, it’s clear that The Last Hour is less about cops and more about the world of these shamans. This choice takes away so much from the cops who strut around with an air of self-importance.