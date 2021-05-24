‘Pumpkin’ review: Julie Murphy recaptures ‘Dumplin’’ magic
Julie Murphy returns to Clover City, Texas in her newest young adult novel, Pumpkin, a follow-up to her New York Times bestseller Dumplin—later turned into a feel-good Netflix movie with Jennifer Aniston and a Dolly Parton soundtrack—and its sequel, Puddin’. It’s a loose series, and no background reading is required for Pumpkin, which retreads comfortable ground in a sweet, filling story about self-love and empowerment.www.theyoungfolks.com