‘Pumpkin’ review: Julie Murphy recaptures ‘Dumplin’’ magic

theyoungfolks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulie Murphy returns to Clover City, Texas in her newest young adult novel, Pumpkin, a follow-up to her New York Times bestseller Dumplin—later turned into a feel-good Netflix movie with Jennifer Aniston and a Dolly Parton soundtrack—and its sequel, Puddin’. It’s a loose series, and no background reading is required for Pumpkin, which retreads comfortable ground in a sweet, filling story about self-love and empowerment.

