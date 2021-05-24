newsbreak-logo
Welcome back: Dairy breakfasts make a return for June Dairy Month

By Courteney Jacob The Country Today
Leader-Telegram
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year in which dairy breakfasts were far and few between in America's Dairyland, many of the community-centered events are making a return this year. As the coronavirus pandemic appears to ebb, traditional on-farm, dairy-centric meals are popping up on community calendars as June Dairy Month approaches. But not everyone is back yet. Some events are still choosing to hold off a bit longer, while yet others are proceeding with caution in a non-traditional drive-thru format that grew popular in the past year.

