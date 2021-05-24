A Week of Virtual Job Fairs Highlight Louisiana Workforce Week

The hospitality and restaurant industries are struggling with workforce shortages and are in need of employees, especially with the busy tourism season about to begin. The Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association is hosting a Virtual Job Fair this Thursday, May 27 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. to connect job seekers with restaurants, hotels and attractions that have immediate openings! Employers are based in Hampton Roads, Richmond, Charlottesville and the Shenandoah Valley. The Job Fair is free to attend and participants are encouraged to upload a resume before the event. To register, visit the event portal. ​Founded in 1993, the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association provides a unified voice to further the legislative priorities and interests of Virginia’s restaurants, hotels, attractions and destinations. The Association also works to promote and further the hospitality and tourism industry in the Commonwealth through educational offerings, networking opportunities, the sharing of information and other support. To learn more visit www.vrlta.org.