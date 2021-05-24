newsbreak-logo
A Week of Virtual Job Fairs Highlight Louisiana Workforce Week

By Bruce Mikells
HOT 107.9
 5 days ago
If you need a job or want a job, this is your week to get a job in Louisiana. That appears to be the stand the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) is taking on getting Louisiana residents back to work following the shutdowns of the coronavirus pandemic. The Louisiana Workforce Commission is hosting a series of virtual job fairs every day this week. Each day's job fair will focus on a different area of employment.

