Louisiana State

Applications for Louisiana Gator Harvest Being Taken Now

By Bruce Mikells
HOT 107.9
HOT 107.9
 4 days ago
My first-hand knowledge of alligator hunting is all based on the television show Swamp People. I have been a fairly faithful fan of the show for several years now and when I see how the professionals struggle sometimes with the large reptiles, I am pretty sure an alligator hunt that involved me would wind up in what many would describe as an "unfortunate outcome". It would probably be the only time an alligator had ever taken the gun from the hunter and turned the tables.

HOT 107.9

HOT 107.9

Lafayette, LA
HOT 107.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana.

