Major update of Keene's land use code to take effect Sept. 1

By Mia Summerson Sentinel Staff
Keene Sentinel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Keene City Council has adopted an overhaul of the city’s land development code that has been in the works for several years. The council on Thursday voted unanimously to approve two ordinances — one that aims to streamline the city’s development codes into a single document and another that establishes a new set of downtown zoning districts. The council also adopted a separate ordinance, which was connected to the code overhaul, to establish a licensing process for congregate living facilities and a board that will handle all the city’s license applications.

