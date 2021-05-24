Major update of Keene's land use code to take effect Sept. 1

The City of Keene is considering another eminent domain proceeding related to the Winchester Street reconstruction project. Months after approving the acquisition of portions of two properties near the intersection of Winchester Street and Key Road by eminent domain, the city will now weigh whether to use a similar process to gain access to a portion of the Riverside Plaza property across the street. City Engineer Don Lussier said the city needs access to about 252 square feet of the property for the purpose of constructing a roundabout and sidewalks at the intersection.