Chance of t-storms today, temperature swing continues

Happy Thursday! The humidity continues to climb out there today so make sure to hydrate!. We are waking up to another warm and hazy start to the day today. Even seeing some areas of dense fog out there, especially where we saw rain yesterday. Temperatures are once again into the mid to upper 60s across the Valley as we are seeing mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be warm again this afternoon as we climb into the mid to upper 80s in most communities. We may even see a few 90s out there this afternoon too! Wind today from the southwest will bring in more humidity through the afternoon which will make it feel even hotter. With the heat today we could also see a few showers and storms develop, but those should remain very isolated. It is more likely that we stay sunny than see rain today.