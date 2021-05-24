Chance of t-storms today, temperature swing continues
We start today on a dry note and chilly note. Clouds will continue to increase as a warm front approaches late this morning. With an east wind hanging around for the Northshore, temperatures stay cool in 50s and 60s. Most places will climb into the 70s further inland. The warm front will move across the region this afternoon into the evening and we'll see a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. There is a potential for strong to severe storms for much of our southern counties into Northwest Wisconsin.cbs3duluth.com