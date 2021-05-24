Manhunt underway for former MSU basketball star Appling
DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The death of a 66-year-old man is sparking the hunt for ex-Michigan State University basketball star Keith Appling. According to a Detroit Police report, officers arrived at a home on Detroit’s west side Saturday evening and found a black revolver lying on the front lawn, feet away from a green Michigan State University ball cap. The discovery kicked off the now ongoing manhunt for the former MSU basketball star, who allegedly fatally shot a relative on the front lawn while visiting and dropped the pistol after another relative wrestled it away from him.wincountry.com