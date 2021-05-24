newsbreak-logo
Syracuse, UT

Beverly Ann Roper Rasmussen

Standard-Examiner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeverly was born August 19, 1940, in Vernal, Utah. She passed away peacefully in her home in Syracuse, Utah on May 17, 2021. She was the daughter of Von S. Roper and Gladys Thompson Roper and had six siblings; Vivian (Scott) Donaldson, Ferrin (Julie) Roper, Amy (Rick) Kite. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, whom she loved dearly, and her brothers; Wayne Roper, Weston Roper, Lynn Roper, and grandsons; Joseph Shawn Perkins and Samuel Wayne Osborne. She was also preceded in death by the love of her life, Carval Eugene Rasmussen, Jr., whom she has longed to be with for 19 years.

