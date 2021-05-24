How to fast forward and rewind on Apple TV remote

A lot of changes are coming to the Apple TV 4K streaming box. This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. It may have taken nearly three years, but Apple is finally giving the Apple TV 4K an upgrade, which it announced at Apple’s Spring Loaded event. The new streaming box costs $179 (£169, AU$249) with 32GB storage, or $199 (£189, AU$279) with 64GB, and boasts the company’s A12 Bionic processor. It’s better suited for modern home theaters and handling Apple’s latest services, particularly its Apple TV Plus streaming video platform and Apple Arcade gaming service. High frame rates are now supported, and AirPlay has been updated to support high-frame-rate HDR. A color balance feature will pair the new Apple TV with your iPhone to use the sensors in your phone to fine-tune the TV picture.The new Apple TV 4K remote.