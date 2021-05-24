newsbreak-logo
Mason County, KY

Patel to appear in court Monday

By Christy Howell-Hoots
Ledger-Independent
Ledger-Independent
 5 days ago
A Mason County man arrested on sexual abuse charges last week will appear in court on Monday.

According to Maysville Police Department Detective Chris Conley, Baldev Patel, 43, of Maysville, was arrested after a complaint was lodged against him in the last week.

“The complaint was made against him in the last week and the department did some legwork before arresting him Thursday,” Conley said.

The specifics of the complaint were not released. However, Patel has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse and promoting human trafficking of a victim under the age of 18.

According to the Kentucky statute, there are a few incidents in which human trafficking can be charged.

In Patel’s case, he is being charged under the KRS that states, “attempts to recruit, entice, harbor, transport, provide or obtain by any means another person.”

Patel is the manager of a local restaurant, according to Conley.

The name of that establishment was not released. However, Conley did say the alleged incident took place within the facility.

Conley said the case is ongoing so little information can be released.

He is asking that anyone who may have information pertaining to the incident or other incidents to contact the Maysville Police Department.

The case remains under investigation by MPD Officer Ryan Hull.

Patel was lodged in the Mason County Detention Center, where he remains on a $250,000 cash bond.

Patel will appear in court at 10 a.m. for an arraignment on Monday. He is also scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on June 14 at 9:30 a.m.

