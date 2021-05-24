newsbreak-logo
Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul plays through shoulder contusion in NBA playoffs win over Los Angeles Lakers

Cover picture for the articleChris Paul gutted through a right shoulder contusion to help the Phoenix Suns close out the Los Angeles Lakers 99-90 in Game 1 of their NBA playoffs first-round series Sunday. "I talked to him briefly just now and his words to me was he was OK and he would be OK moving forward," Suns head coach Monty Williams said after the game. "He was pretty sore when he came back, but him playing today gave us a lot of juice, a lot of energy. It was inspirational to watch him out there, give it his all on both sides of the floor.

