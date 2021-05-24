Obituary: James A. Kendall, 94

Terri Trotter has served as the president and chief executive officer of the Midland Center for the Arts for over five years. The Center is 50 years old this year. Before COVID-19 impacted the facility, 166,000 persons attended shows and exhibits in 2019. The Center’s budget was at $9.8 million. Revenue is down by over a third because of the pandemic and the Tittabawassee River disaster that flooded some of the building. Prior to the pandemic, the Center employed 75 persons, including 55 full-time. That number has dropped to 46, including just a few part-time employees.