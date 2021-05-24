newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Midland, MI

Obituary: James A. Kendall, 94

By Michigan Lawyers Weekly Staff
milawyersweekly.com
 3 days ago

James A. Kendall, founding partner of the Midland law firm Currie Kendall PLC, died May 12. He was 94. After serving in the U.S. Navy, Mr. Kendall earned his undergraduate degree from Albion College, and went on to earn his law degree from the University of Michigan. Mr. Kendall worked...

milawyersweekly.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Kendall, MI
City
Clare, MI
City
Midland, MI
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Northwood University#Retirement#University President#State President#General Counsel#General Secretary#Currie Kendall Plc#The U S Navy#Albion College#The Dow Chemical Company#Chemical Banks#The Midland Art Council#Eagle Boys Village Lrb#Mr Kendall#Pardee#Eagle Village
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Midland County, MIMidland Daily News

Meet Your Neighbor: Cindy Vickery

Cindy Vickery, 58, lives in Midland with her husband, David. They’ve been married for 30 years. They met at Clarkson University in upstate New York (Potsdam). David is a chemical engineer at Dow. They have a daughter, Alli, and a son, Matthew. Cindy graduated from Little Falls Junior/Senior High School...
Midland County, MIMidland Daily News

Heroes and Hand Raisers honors Cara Coridoni

“Heroes and Hand Raisers” is a series created by United Way of Midland County in partnership with Midland Daily News. Each week, snapshots of volunteerism and human generosity — via quotes, photos, snippets and stories — will shine a spotlight on those who are impacting our community by raising their hand to help meet the needs of their neighbors.
Midland, MIMidland Daily News

Midland gave local: Foundation head thanks community

Thank you for giving local, Midland! We’re excited to report that the Midland Area Community Foundation’s 24-hour giving day, Give Local Midland, held May 4, brought in close to $450,000 through donations, a matching pool, and prizes. Over its eight-year history, Give Local Midland has brought a cumulative total of over $2.2 million to local nonprofits.
Midland, MIMidland Daily News

Vosejpka: The value of public art to Midland

A 2017 article in Second Wave Media addressing Midland’s changing future discussed the importance of building a sense of place. The author interviewed a number of residents who laid out the challenge of creating ‘amenities for the millennial generation’ and the goal of ‘making Midland even better’ with improved housing, businesses, and outdoor recreation opportunities.
Midland, MIMidland Daily News

Midland High's Kiwanis Top 10%

Pictured is the Midland High School's Kiwanis Top 10 percent. Students include (top row) Cara Gallagher, Nicole James, Nathaniel Striebel, Jaime Brooks, Emma Rudisel, Emma Massey, Zoren Berlanga, Eden Oskan and Elizabeth Gardner; (second row) Julianna Thompson, Madeline Isola, Kiah Heminghous, Brandon Geib, Kimberly Wiggins, Robert Perry, Kara Cotton Natalie Hoefer and Lauren Revord; (third row) Ryan Hampton, Axel Fisher, Connor O'Malley, Colin Powers, Charlotte Adrian, Alexandra Swanson, Olivia Carpenter, Lucy Cripe and Maya Attal; and (fourth row) Chloe Rajewski, Chase Mahabir, Abigail Markel and Finn Moore. The students will be featured in Saturday's print edition of the Midland Daily News. (Photo provided)
Midland, MIsecondwavemedia.com

Q&A with Terri Trotter, Midland Center for the Arts

Terri Trotter has served as the president and chief executive officer of the Midland Center for the Arts for over five years. The Center is 50 years old this year. Before COVID-19 impacted the facility, 166,000 persons attended shows and exhibits in 2019. The Center’s budget was at $9.8 million. Revenue is down by over a third because of the pandemic and the Tittabawassee River disaster that flooded some of the building. Prior to the pandemic, the Center employed 75 persons, including 55 full-time. That number has dropped to 46, including just a few part-time employees.
Midland, MIMidland Daily News

Bullock Creek High Summa Cum Laude grads

Pictured are the Summa Cum Laude graduates from Bullock Creek High School. They are (seated in the front row) Piper Rau, Salutatorian Rita Gorsuch, Salutatorian Karlee Szafranski, and Taylor Murdick; (seated in middle row) Katrina Pinet, Lauren Bradford, and Lexie Hartnagle; and (standing in back row) Valedictorian Austin West, Caleb Zastrow, Vance Vayre, Elijah Carey, Samuel Midkiff (Valedictorian), Zachary West, and Kody Simmons. The students will be featured in Saturday's print edition of the Midland Daily News. (Photo Provided)
Midland, MIMidland Daily News

Barley helps with installment fee

Editor's note: The Barley MacTavish Fund accepts letters from Midland county residents about themselves or other people, explaining why they need help and what they have tried to do about their problems. Write to Barley, care of the Midland Area Community Foundation, 76 Ashman Circle, Midland, MI 48640 or call 989-839-9661. Be sure to include a daytime telephone number and email address. Names of applicants are never published.
Midland County, MIMidland Daily News

Peace Officers Memorial Day ceremony cancelled

Out of an abundance of caution amid the ongoing pandemic, the Midland Police Department and Midland County Sheriff’s Office have jointly decided to cancel the annual National Peace Officers Memorial Day ceremony scheduled at the Law Enforcement Center on May 15. Residents who wish to commemorate this day and National...
Midland County, MIMidland Daily News

Roses to...

• All the young professionals honored in the Daily News' 20 Under 40 listing. • The Midland County man who won $2 million from the Michigan Lottery. • Chase Mahabir, whose lacrosse maneuver on April 9 made the Lacrosse Top Five Plays on ESPN. • Jefferson Middle School students, Kutchey's...
Midland County, MIMidland Daily News

Heroes and Hand Raisers honors Shawn Hale

“Heroes and Hand Raisers” is a series created by United Way of Midland County in partnership with Midland Daily News. Each week, snapshots of volunteerism and human generosity — via quotes, photos, snippets and stories — will shine a spotlight on those who are impacting our community by raising their hand to help meet the needs of their neighbors.