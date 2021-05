How cute is this cottage! And only 20 minutes to Wrightsville Beach! The Key West Cottage was built in 1925. It is located in Wilmington, North Carolina. The home features original hardwood floors and french doors. There is a small covered front porch. The home is just nine blocks to the riverfront and all that downtown Wilmington has to offer. Two bedrooms, one bathroom, and 509 square feet. $199,900.