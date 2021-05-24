newsbreak-logo
Car Review: Toyota brings back the Venza for 2021, turns it into a stylish hybrid crossover

By Mike Parris
WTOP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for a fuel-efficient crossover? Toyota has an entry with a name from the past. The redo of the Venza is ready for 2021, with the Toyota hybrid system to help use less fuel than other crossovers. While no powerhouse, the four-cylinder engine did fine keeping up with traffic. The ride was comfortable and more of a luxury feel with a suspension that really soaks up the bumps. Standard AWD is a great feature for confident year-round driving.

